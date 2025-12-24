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  4. Barrio residencial Alonia Phase I

Barrio residencial Alonia Phase I

Manilva, Španjolska
de
$359,497
;
8
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ID: 39173
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 884368109
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Manilva
  • Dirección
    Urbanizacion Brisas II

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Magnificent new build residential complex located in Manilva, in the privileged setting of Duquesa Golf. This residential complex consists of 60 homes, with the option of choosing between 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. The blocks are distributed over the ground floor, two upper floors, and a penthouse level, and each home is distinguished by its spacious terraces, providing ideal outdoor spaces to relax and enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views of the sea and the golf course. The fantastic communal areas offer a wide range of services and amenities for the enjoyment of residents. These include an attractive swimming pool with a relaxing solarium equipped with sun loungers, a gastroteca (gastronomic bar) that will become the perfect place to socialize and enjoy special moments with friends and neighbors, and extensive carefully landscaped green areas for a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere. The attractive apartments are built with top-brand materials, guaranteeing a high standard of construction and finishes. Each home includes a fully equipped kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, as well as an efficient aerothermal air conditioning system to ensure maximum comfort throughout the year. The location of the residential complex is ideal, offering privileged access to the main roads, facilitating travel along the Costa del Sol and the Campo de Gibraltar. Furthermore, it is surrounded by a complete environment of entertainment and services, with the La Duquesa Marina nearby, a wide variety of restaurants where you can enjoy local and international cuisine, and a prestigious frontline golf course that will delight golf lovers. This residential complex offers a unique opportunity to acquire a high-quality home in an exceptional setting, with a perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and privileged location.

Localización en el mapa

Manilva, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Alonia Phase I
Manilva, Španjolska
de
$359,497
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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