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  4. Barrio residencial Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV

Barrio residencial Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV

San Roque, Španjolska
de
$715,582
;
7
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ID: 39230
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 586697747
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Ciudad
    San Roque
  • Dirección
    Avenida del Golf

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New apartment development, offering contemporary homes with 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms. All of them have an elegant style and are located in a lush, green garden oasis. No matter which property you choose, you’ll appreciate the state-of-the-art architecture, welcoming design, and unparalleled views across the Mediterranean. Around your new home, you’ll find a lot of open spaces with ample inviting terraces. You’ll be surrounded by lush gardens and will be able to admire the stunning golf course La Hacienda Links Golf Resort through the panoramic terrace doors. It will be like having your own garden right outside your property. The development is nestled adjacent to the golf courses. It will take you just a few minutes to reach La Hacienda Alcaidesa Links Golf Resort newly refurbished Club-House on foot. All your family members will enjoy Alcaidesa’s internationally famous golf courses as well as beautiful beaches with extensive leisure facilities. All the apartments within the gated complex boast state-of-the-art architecture, modern design, and the highest level of comfort. Around your new home, there will be a lot of open spaces with large, welcoming terraces. The resort facilities will offer something for all the family: • Pool with beach-type access area. • Children ́s pool. • Pool Bar. • Jacuzzis. • Outdoor Children’s Play Area. • Table Tennis. • Children ́s Aqua Play Area. • Indoor Gym. • Picnic Area. • Crazy Golf. • Yoga & Meditation Platform.

Localización en el mapa

San Roque, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
San Roque, Španjolska
de
$715,582
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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