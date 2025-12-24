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Barrio residencial Isla Bela

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$893,055
;
6
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ID: 39175
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1834729690
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Ciudad
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Dirección
    Calle Las Yedras

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Exclusive residential complex, stands out for its unique architecture, which reinterprets the traditional Andalusian patio concept. This design allows natural light to flood every space, adding a contemporary and avant-garde touch to each home. Located in the prestigious district of Nueva Andalucía, the development enjoys a prime location, just minutes from the iconic Puerto Banús and surrounded by an exceptional selection of schools, shops, supermarkets, clinics, restaurants, and cafés. Nueva Andalucía stretches across a vast valley in the western part of Marbella. Surrounded by majestic mountains and offering panoramic sea views, this enclave is known as the "Golf Valley" due to its five renowned courses: Aloha, Las Brisas, Los Naranjos, La Quinta, and Dama de Noche. Recognized as one of the most exclusive residential areas in southern Spain, Nueva Andalucía is distinguished by its well-maintained streets, lush greenery, and luxurious residential complexes, creating an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication. The development offers a wide range of premium services designed to ensure a comfortable, relaxed, and stylish lifestyle. Every space has been carefully designed to meet the highest expectations and provide a unique sense of well-being. Excellence is at the core of this project, where the combination of high-end materials, prestigious brands, and cutting-edge technology results in homes that prioritize comfort and functionality. Large-format flooring, both indoors and on terraces, creates a seamless transition and a sense of continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the interiors with natural light, while state-of-the-art ventilation systems and advanced home automation ensure comfort, efficiency, and personalized control in every corner. The kitchens, designed with an elegant open-plan concept, are equipped with integrated, energy-efficient appliances. In the bathrooms, vitrified porcelain fixtures, mineral solid washbasin countertops, and fittings from leading brands ensure a sophisticated and functional design. At the heart of the complex lies the outdoor swimming pool, surrounded by lush gardens and sun loungers, creating a true oasis where residents can enjoy the magnificent Mediterranean climate. Additionally, the indoor pool, gym, and spa evoke the refined and exclusive ambiance of a five-star hotel. The communal areas include a modern coworking space, perfect for productivity, and a sophisticated social club with a cinema, providing the ideal setting for entertainment and leisure, whether alone or with guests.

Localización en el mapa

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
Cuidado de la salud
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Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Isla Bela
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$893,055
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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