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  4. Barrio residencial San Lorenzo 52

Barrio residencial San Lorenzo 52

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$795,217
;
11
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ID: 39054
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 64707725
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Avenida de San Lorenzo

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This is a boutique residential development comprising just four exclusive apartments in a prime urban location in the heart of Estepona. Designed to combine classic architectural elements with contemporary design, the homes offer a refined residential concept where tradition meets modern sophistication. The building stands out for its high-quality finishes, elegant façades and carefully designed interiors that prioritise space, light and functionality. Each property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and private outdoor space, with layouts on the first, second, third floor and penthouse. The ground floor properties have a private patio, while the penthouse includes a private swimming pool, offering an exclusive lifestyle in the centre of Estepona. Features include a fully equipped kitchen with integrated appliances, aerothermal air conditioning system, inverter air conditioning and heating, double glazing, lift and high energy efficiency. The penthouse also has a private parking space. It has been designed for comfortable living all year round, backed by the exceptional climate of the Costa del Sol with over 300 days of sunshine a year. Its central location ensures immediate access to essential services, shopping areas, restaurants, schools and sports facilities, making it ideal as a primary residence, second home or investment in Estepona. Located within walking distance of the historic centre and beaches, it combines urban convenience with a coastal lifestyle. Excellent connections to the A-7 and AP-7 motorways provide direct access to Malaga Airport and the rest of the Costa del Sol, reinforcing its strategic position in the southern Spanish property market.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial San Lorenzo 52
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$795,217
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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