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Barrio residencial Capri Fase 2

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$704,205
;
16
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ID: 39477
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 616495932
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Resinera Voladilla

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Exclusive apartment complex with Mediterranean essence located in the resin golf just 10 minutes from San Pedro de Alcantara, and 15 minutes from Puerto Banus. Surrounded by mountainous environment and 10 minutes from the beach. It guarantees maximum privacy and optimizes the use of sunlight. The interior spaces, spacious and perfectly distributed, stand out for their spaciousness and brightness. Thanks to the large terraces of the high-rise homes, the solariums of the penthouses and the private gardens of the first floor, the wonderful environment of the Costa del Sol is part of each home. On the exterior, the soft and singular lines blend with the landscape, generating a symbiosis between the buildings and the gardens. An integrating vision based on the premise that good architecture starts with respect and integration in its urban and natural context. Among the complete community facilities, special mention should be made of its two outdoor swimming pools, its coworking area, its fully equipped gymnasium and its sauna with shower area.

Localización en el mapa

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Capri Fase 2
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$704,205
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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