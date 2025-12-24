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  4. Barrio residencial Torre Biznaga

Barrio residencial Torre Biznaga

Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$614,331
;
20
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ID: 39216
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1403148711
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Fuengirola
  • Dirección
    Avenida de Carvajal

Sobre el complejo

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Be seduced by an architectural masterpiece that redefines luxury and sophistication on the incomparable Costa del Sol. Located in Carvajal, Fuengirola, just steps from the beach and promenade, this exclusive residence combines the serenity of the Mediterranean with proximity to the region's most vibrant destinations, such as Malaga and Marbella. Surrounded by the best restaurants, beach bars and first class services, it offers a privileged location for those seeking the best of seaside living. Every detail has been conceived to exceed the most demanding expectations. Its contemporary architecture fuses sleek lines with functional spaces, while panoramic sea views turn every sunrise and sunset into an unforgettable experience. The spacious private terraces invite you to enjoy the sun and the Mediterranean breeze, and the impeccable finishes reflect luxury, style and comfort in every corner. Wellness is a priority, with a wellness area designed to offer an absolute relaxation experience. An outdoor pool perfect for families to enjoy, an indoor heated pool that provides a haven of tranquillity, and a spectacular adults-only infinity pool with breathtaking views. Completing the experience is a sauna and Turkish bath circuit for total rejuvenation, a state-of-the-art fitness centre for keeping fit and a coworking room ideal for those looking to balance productivity and lifestyle. In addition, a 24/7 concierge service is always available to ensure maximum comfort. Here, every moment is transformed into something extraordinary.

Localización en el mapa

Fuengirola, Španjolska
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Torre Biznaga
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$614,331
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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