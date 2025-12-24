Barrio residencial Core Higueron Fase II

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New project in the hills above Fuengirola offering
spacious, bright properties built and finished to the highest standards with
top quality materials.
These stunning 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and
penthouses offer stunning views of the coast due to their elevated position.
These views can be enjoyed from the generous terraces that extend these homes.
The communal areas of this project are impressive
and include two infinity pools, fully equipped gymnasium, and a spa. You will
also find paddle tennis courts and a private putting green. All of this is set
within a large area of landscaped gardens and green areas.
Bright, open plan layouts integrate the
living/dining space with the modern equipped kitchen. A perfect space for
living and entertaining.
The properties include underground parking and a storage room.
This unique environment allows its residents to
indulge in the natural beauty of the coastline and the charm of the sea,
creating a truly unforgettable and enriching experience.
Localización en el mapa
Benalmadena, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
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Calculadora hipotecaria
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