Barrio residencial Core Higueron Fase II

New project in the hills above Fuengirola offering spacious, bright properties built and finished to the highest standards with top quality materials. These stunning 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer stunning views of the coast due to their elevated position. These views can be enjoyed from the generous terraces that extend these homes. The communal areas of this project are impressive and include two infinity pools, fully equipped gymnasium, and a spa. You will also find paddle tennis courts and a private putting green. All of this is set within a large area of landscaped gardens and green areas. Bright, open plan layouts integrate the living/dining space with the modern equipped kitchen. A perfect space for living and entertaining. The properties include underground parking and a storage room. This unique environment allows its residents to indulge in the natural beauty of the coastline and the charm of the sea, creating a truly unforgettable and enriching experience.