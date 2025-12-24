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Barrio residencial Anna de Estepona - Townhouses

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$904,432
;
9
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ID: 39515
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1783332752
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Calle del Dique

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Exclusive residential project consisting of 87 homes, located in an excellent residential area of ​​Estepona. The development offers a wide variety of apartment types, including apartments and townhouses. It is located in a peaceful residential area of ​​Estepona, an area with significant urban development potential. This development offers the perfect balance between the serenity of a quiet area, a complete range of services, and excellent connections to the city's main attractions. Just a few meters from the Municipal Athletics Stadium and the Felipe VI Auditorium Theater, the area is surrounded by a growing commercial hub with supermarkets and convenience stores. It also has nearby schools, public transport links, and direct access to the main thoroughfares. Due to its proximity to the Estepona marina, residents can also enjoy a gastronomic paradise, with a wide variety of restaurants offering international and local cuisine. The architecture is inspired by the soft forms of the Mediterranean landscape, creating a fluid aesthetic that blends with the surroundings. Each building has been designed with a south-facing orientation, allowing for maximum use of natural light and the Mediterranean breeze. This project offers common areas designed for well-being: an outdoor saltwater pool, a private gym, parking spaces, and storage rooms. All within a gated community that guarantees security, accessibility, and privacy. This fusion of contemporary design and functionality makes the project one of the best residential options on the Costa del Sol. The interiors stand out for their modern design, spaciousness, and intelligent layout that maximizes natural light. The homes offer open spaces that adapt to the needs of today's lifestyle. The spacious terraces allow you to enjoy Estepona's privileged climate year-round. They are ideal for creating chill-out areas, outdoor dining spaces, or relaxation corners with unobstructed views. Every detail has been carefully selected: high-quality, durable materials and finishes, as well as functional solutions that elevate everyday comfort, redefining the standard of quality.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Anna de Estepona - Townhouses
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$904,432
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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