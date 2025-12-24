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Barrio residencial Essence Residence Fase 1

Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$932,873
;
11
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ID: 39098
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1833921843
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Bel Air
  • Dirección
    Camino de Brijan

Sobre el complejo

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English English
We believe that home is much more than a place: it is an experience. This carefully designed community offers the perfect combination of privacy and exclusive services close to the prestigious Villa Padierna Place. Its exceptional flats and penthouses stand out for their large and bright spaces, high quality finishes and unrivalled sea views. The project has benefited from the vision of renowned architect Pablo Villarroel and the talent of design studio Yodezeen. A fully equipped gym helps you stay active, healthy and energised, all within walking distance of your home. Swimming pools, both indoor and outdoor, allow you to enjoy a dip any time of the year. FIND THE PERFECT BALANCE Ergonomic furnishings, optimal lighting and elegant design create an ideal environment for concentration and inspiration. RECHARGE YOUR BODY AND MIND Whether it's to relax after a long day or simply to indulge in a moment of wellness, the spa area offers the perfect getaway.

Localización en el mapa

Bel Air, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Essence Residence Fase 1
Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$932,873
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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