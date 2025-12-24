Barrio residencial Essence Residence Fase 1

We believe that home is much more than a place: it is an experience. This carefully designed community offers the perfect combination of privacy and exclusive services close to the prestigious Villa Padierna Place. Its exceptional flats and penthouses stand out for their large and bright spaces, high quality finishes and unrivalled sea views. The project has benefited from the vision of renowned architect Pablo Villarroel and the talent of design studio Yodezeen. A fully equipped gym helps you stay active, healthy and energised, all within walking distance of your home. Swimming pools, both indoor and outdoor, allow you to enjoy a dip any time of the year. FIND THE PERFECT BALANCE Ergonomic furnishings, optimal lighting and elegant design create an ideal environment for concentration and inspiration. RECHARGE YOUR BODY AND MIND Whether it's to relax after a long day or simply to indulge in a moment of wellness, the spa area offers the perfect getaway.