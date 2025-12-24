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Barrio residencial Riviera Hill

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$329,918
;
12
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ID: 39222
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1599507345
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle Granate de Riviera, 1

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Located in the Riviera del Sol residential community, between Marbella and Málaga, this development offers you the tranquility of a natural setting and proximity to all the amenities you could wish for: golf, beaches, shopping centers, international schools, sports facilities, and healthcare center all just minutes from your home. Plus, with excellent access to the highway and Málaga International Airport, it’s an ideal choice for both a primary residence and an investment. A strategic location for those who value their time and well-being. Set in a natural setting, this exclusive development featuring panoramic views and contemporary architecture offers newly built homes in the Mediterranean style, designed for those who value quality of life. The development is a private, gated community consisting of a variety of bright 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and penthouses, featuring spacious terraces, many of which offer ocean views. All units include a furnished kitchen equipped with appliances, an aerothermal system for hot water and climate control, and come with an assigned garage and storage unit. It features exclusive 5-star common areas: outdoor infinity pools for adults and children, a sun deck, gardens, a chill-out area, a sports court, a gym, an indoor counter current swimming pool, a golf simulator, a co-working space, and a social lounge.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Riviera Hill
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$329,918
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
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Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2027
Número de plantas 4
Área 73–114 m²
3 objetos inmobiliarios 3
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