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Barrio residencial Era Residence

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$567,687
;
20
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ID: 39053
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1156315253
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Calle Casas del Padron

Sobre el complejo

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English English
A new and exclusive boutique development located on the New Golden Mile, between Marbella and Estepona, one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol. Surrounded by beaches, golf courses, wellness clubs, luxury resorts, and renowned lifestyle destinations, the project offers an exceptional balance of privacy, comfort, and the Mediterranean lifestyle. Just 300 meters from the beach and with excellent connections to Marbella, Puerto Banús, Málaga Airport, and Gibraltar, it offers a prime location for both permanent residence and vacation living. The development consists of just 25 residences within a gated community designed around well-being, comfort, and timeless architecture. Inspired by the elegance of Marbella’s golden age, this project combines contemporary design with natural stone facades, lush landscaping, and carefully curated common areas. The spacious interiors range from single-level apartments to duplex residences, all featuring generous terraces, rooftop solariums, and large windows that maximize natural light and create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living. Each home is equipped with premium features, including underfloor heating, automated climate control systems, smart access technology, Siemens appliances, and high-quality Grohe faucets. Optional upgrades, such as solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and private hot tubs, allow homeowners to further customize their residences. Residents enjoy an exclusive array of wellness-focused amenities, including a saltwater pool, a children’s pool, a private spa with a sauna and hot tub, a fitness center, landscaped gardens, underground parking, storage units, and integrated security systems.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Era Residence
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$567,687
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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