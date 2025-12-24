Barrio residencial The Sky Marbella Apartments

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Exclusive new development consisting of 50 high-end apartments, located in a prime area at the top of La Quinta in Benahavis, near El Madronal. This unique project emphasizes a seamless integration between living space and stunning panoramic views of both the sea and mountains.
Key Features:
- Design and Luxury: Each unit features high-quality finishes provided by Gunni & Trentino, highlighting modern elegance and comfort.
- Private Community: The development offers 24-hour security, ensuring peace of mind for residents.
- World-Class Amenities: Residents will have access to luxurious amenities that complement the high-quality living standards expected in the area.
There are 50 high-end apartments available with layouts of 2, 3, or 4 bedrooms, including duplex options ranging from 130 to 473 m², all with spacious terraces and private pools, showcasing exceptional quality and striking finishes throughout the complex.
The apartments feature beautifully designed living and dining spaces, along with a fully equipped kitchen with top-tier appliances. The master bedroom exudes elegance and generosity, while the family bedrooms provide ample living spaces. The bathrooms showcase modern sophistication.
The property boasts a generous swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens, as well as state-of-the-art communal areas and amenities within a secure, gated complex, at the highest point of the urbanization a quiet spot surrounded by nature that offers panoramic views of the bay of Marbella and the Mediterranean Sea, just ten minutes from Puerto Banus.
The construction of this development is already underway, making it an attractive option for those looking to invest in luxury housing in a picturesque setting.
Localización en el mapa
Benahavis, Španjolska
Ocio
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