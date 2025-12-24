Barrio residencial Villa Entrelagos I

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This villa is a stunning modern home located within the prestigious La Cala Golf community in Mijas.
Ideally situated in the heart of the resort, this luxurious villa is within easy reach of all the amenities of La Cala Golf, as well as the charming village of La Cala de Mijas and its renowned golf courses.
This bespoke property is being finished to the highest standards, with premium materials and exceptional craftsmanship throughout.
Perfectly positioned between the golden beaches of the Mediterranean and the sophistication of Marbella, La Cala Golf offers a peaceful retreat with convenient access to the best of the Costa del Sol.
Just 30 minutes from Marbella's iconic marina, luxury restaurants and designer boutiques, and equally close to Malaga airport, the resort combines tranquil natural surroundings with excellent connectivity to the region's most sought-after destinations.
Welcome to a home where elegance meets everyday ease: a modern villa designed to elevate your lifestyle through thoughtful design, luxurious finishes and seamless indoor-outdoor living.
Spanning two spacious levels, the ground floor opens up to a bright and open design where the living and dining areas flow effortlessly into a designer kitchen with a generous island perfect for both intimate family moments and elegant entertaining.
A chic lounge area connects directly to a sunny porch, ideal for gatherings or quiet relaxation in complete privacy.
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to a serene outdoor paradise with cosy lounge areas, a sunken seating area with a fire feature, an outdoor kitchen and a stunning infinity-edge pool, all designed to create your own secluded sanctuary.
Localización en el mapa
Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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