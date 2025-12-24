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Barrio residencial Villas Sirocco

Ricmar, Španjolska
de
$3,87M
;
20
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ID: 38992
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 788516494
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Pueblo
    Ricmar
  • Dirección
    Paseo de Alemania

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This stunning villa offers an unparalleled blend of modern elegance and Mediterranean charm, perfectly situated in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol. This exclusive project is more than just a collection of luxury homes—it’s a lifestyle. Each villa is designed to offer its owners a private oasis while being close to all Marbella offers. Whether you’re seeking a family residence, a holiday retreat, or a smart investment, these villas represent the pinnacle of modern living on the Costa del Sol. Climate Control: Air Conditioning, Central Heating, Underfloor Heating, Underfloor Heating in Bathrooms. Condition: Brand New. Features: Bar, Double Glazing, Gym, Lift, Private Terrace, Sauna, Solarium, Basement, Ceiling Heating System. Setting: Close to Sea. Security: 24 Hour Security, Alarm System, Surveillance Cameras. Views: Garden, Mountain, Panoramic, Pool, Sea Views, Street, Urban.

Localización en el mapa

Ricmar, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villas Sirocco
Ricmar, Španjolska
de
$3,87M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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