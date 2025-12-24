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Barrio residencial Soto Vista

Manilva, Španjolska
de
$2,58M
;
20
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ID: 39181
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1625011787
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Manilva

Sobre el complejo

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English English
The villas boast exclusive features and high-end finishes, including fully fitted bathrooms with glass shower enclosures, high quality fitted wardrobes and a Hisense aerothermal system that optimises energy efficiency. Enjoy a saltwater swimming pool for a luxurious outdoor lifestyle, smart home automation with pre-installation for telecommunications, WiFi and alarm system, as well as an elegant Mediterranean garden with automatic irrigation. High quality aluminium carpentry with thermal break guarantees insulation and durability. The location offers excellent accessibility: only 45 minutes from Malaga International Airport, 15 minutes from Gibraltar International Airport, 5 minutes from Sotogrande, 15 minutes from Estepona and 25 minutes from Marbella. More than a home, these villas represent a strategic investment in one of Andalucía's most exclusive destinations. Ideal for both families looking for a permanent residence and investors wishing to take advantage of the high-demand rental market, they offer a rapid return on investment thanks to Sotogrande's continued appeal to golfers, luxury travellers and expatriates. In addition, the low maintenance, guaranteed by top quality materials and intelligent systems, adds to the exclusivity of an offer limited to just three villas in a quiet and sought-after area. Don't miss the opportunity to acquire one of these luxury turnkey villas in a privileged location on the Costa del Sol. Contact us for more information.

Localización en el mapa

Manilva, Španjolska
Alimentación

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Soto Vista
Manilva, Španjolska
de
$2,58M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
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Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 2
Área 130–170 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
Essential House es un proyecto de casas unifamiliares con 3 o 4 dormitorios y 3 baños completos, dos de los cuales están en suite. Las parcelas que van desde 590 a 700 m2 se enfrentan al lado sur, con vistas al mar y a la montaña, e inundan la luz todas las habitaciones.Las casas tienen aire…
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