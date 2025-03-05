  1. Realting.com
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonesia
$395,000
12
ID: 32844
Localización

  • País
    Indonesia
  • Región / estado
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Ciudad
    Kecamatan Kata Hamu Lingu
  • Pueblo
    Desa Matawai Amahu

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Noah, a premium villa complex on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

The complex is located in a unique location on Sumba Island, where it impresses with its pristine beauty and tranquility. It's an island devoid of hustle and bustle, with rolling savannah hills and pristine beaches fringing the coast.

Flights from Bali and Kupang fly four times daily to the island's two airports, and a shuttle service is available to the complex, which takes 15 minutes.

Only 20 exclusive villas are available in a complex with a complete ecosystem.

The complex has its own independent power supply (windmills, solar panels), a water filtration system, organic greenhouses, and gardens.

For investors:

🟦Managed by an international operator.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 80% / 20%

Payback period: 5 to 7 years
Capitalization growth: 30% over 3 years
Expected yield up to 19% per annum

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - up to 80 years


Down payment: 25%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction

Completion date: Q4 2027

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • SPA center
  • Sports center
  • Restaurant and bar
  • Walking areas
  • Fruit garden
  • Mini golf
  • Grill area
  • Movie theater
  • Children's center
  • Helipad
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonesia

