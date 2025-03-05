Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

Noah, a premium villa complex on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

The complex is located in a unique location on Sumba Island, where it impresses with its pristine beauty and tranquility. It's an island devoid of hustle and bustle, with rolling savannah hills and pristine beaches fringing the coast.

Flights from Bali and Kupang fly four times daily to the island's two airports, and a shuttle service is available to the complex, which takes 15 minutes.

Only 20 exclusive villas are available in a complex with a complete ecosystem.

The complex has its own independent power supply (windmills, solar panels), a water filtration system, organic greenhouses, and gardens.

For investors:

🟦Managed by an international operator.

🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 80% / 20%

Payback period: 5 to 7 years

Capitalization growth: 30% over 3 years

Expected yield up to 19% per annum

Ownership:

Freehold

Leasehold - up to 80 years



Down payment: 25%

Interest-free installments until completion of construction

Completion date: Q4 2027

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

SPA center

Sports center

Restaurant and bar

Walking areas

Fruit garden

Mini golf

Grill area

Movie theater

Children's center

Helipad

And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.