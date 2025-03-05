  1. Realting.com
Complejo turístico 5* SANATORIUM-RESORT COMPLEX with a magnetic beach and a 10-year installment plan

Shekvetili, Georgia
$76,250
11
ID: 32867
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 12/11/25

Localización

  • País
    Georgia
  • Región / estado
    Guria
  • Barrio
    Municipio de Ozurgueti
  • Pueblo
    Shekvetili

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Ladrillo monolítico
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    5

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

View apartments in a 5* complex with a 10-year installment plan!

We bring to your attention a unique resort project located 50 meters from the beach with magnetic healing sand. The project is located on an area of 40 hectares with a 1200-meter coastal sandy strip, an honest first line.

The project is ideal for investment, because it is located in a unique location. The Paragraph Hotel is located nearby, which has been operating under a similar concept for many years and where the cost for one night out of season on October 17 is from 150 euros for a standard room and 500 euros for a luxury room (screenshots from attached).

The complex will be put into operation gradually, starting in 2027. Investing in an already developed location is a guarantee of quick payback and high passive income.

Unique installment terms from the developer for 10 years!

The complex offers various apartments from studios of 30 sq. m to penthouses of 300 sq. m.

The resort is located in Shekvetili, 15 km to the center of Kobuleti, 50 km to the center of Batumi, 50 minutes to the airport.

Resort infrastructure:

  • Private and protected 1200-meter coastal sand strip
  • 1200 meters bike and hiking trail surrounded by pine trees
  • Sports grounds and gyms
  • Casino
  • Children's pool and entertainment space
  • 80-meter swimming pool overlooking the Black Sea
  • SPA and wellness center
  • Amphitheater
  • Conference room
  • Outdoor and indoor swimming pools in different blocks of the complex
  • Authentic and European cuisine restaurants with an area of more than 1000 square meters
  • Aqua park
  • Shopping centre

The projected cost increase after the completion of the project will be from 40 to 60%.

Contact our representatives in Georgia, Renata or Margarita, today for detailed information about the project.

There are more than 1000 selected projects in our database, if you did not find what you were looking for, write to us, we guarantee a quick response and high-quality turnkey service from project search to transaction processing with verification of seller's documents.

Sincerely, the Satellite Estate team

Localización en el mapa

Shekvetili, Georgia
