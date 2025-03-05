Complejo turístico 5* SANATORIUM-RESORT COMPLEX with a magnetic beach and a 10-year installment plan

View apartments in a 5* complex with a 10-year installment plan!

We bring to your attention a unique resort project located 50 meters from the beach with magnetic healing sand. The project is located on an area of 40 hectares with a 1200-meter coastal sandy strip, an honest first line.

The project is ideal for investment, because it is located in a unique location. The Paragraph Hotel is located nearby, which has been operating under a similar concept for many years and where the cost for one night out of season on October 17 is from 150 euros for a standard room and 500 euros for a luxury room (screenshots from attached).

The complex will be put into operation gradually, starting in 2027. Investing in an already developed location is a guarantee of quick payback and high passive income.

Unique installment terms from the developer for 10 years!

The complex offers various apartments from studios of 30 sq. m to penthouses of 300 sq. m.

The resort is located in Shekvetili, 15 km to the center of Kobuleti, 50 km to the center of Batumi, 50 minutes to the airport.

Resort infrastructure:

Private and protected 1200-meter coastal sand strip

1200 meters bike and hiking trail surrounded by pine trees

Sports grounds and gyms

Casino

Children's pool and entertainment space

80-meter swimming pool overlooking the Black Sea

SPA and wellness center

Amphitheater

Conference room

Outdoor and indoor swimming pools in different blocks of the complex

Authentic and European cuisine restaurants with an area of more than 1000 square meters

Aqua park

Shopping centre

The projected cost increase after the completion of the project will be from 40 to 60%.

