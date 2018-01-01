We are on social networks

About the developer

Construction-development Company "Thalassa Group" is building a premium class residential complex on the picturesque slope of Green Cape - one of the most unique, environmentally friendly, comfortable and touristy place of Batumi, near the Botanical Garden, 800 meters from the sea.

Cozy, comfortable and light apartments with panoramic view to the sea, the botanical garden and the mountains.

The complex is built with energy efficient materials.

Roof top restaurant with the beautiful view to Batumi.