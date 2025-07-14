  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Ghadeer Al Tayr
  4. Villa SHA Villas

Villa SHA Villas

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$8,20M
;
17
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32773
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 29.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Abu Dhabi
  • Stadt
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

SHA Villas embody the SHA lifestyle, offering a continuous journey towards optimal health and a personal haven for seclusion, allowing you to restore your spirit and body when needed.

 

Here, you will discover a world of natural beauty that includes lush gardens, pristine beaches, and a breathtaking coastline. The SHA Emirates residential area, with its own white sand beach, is located opposite the Al Jurf complex, among thousands of planted trees that form a green forest, so that guests are always immersed in an atmosphere of endless nature.

 

AlJurf is committed to sustainable development, and its careful approach to the environment is perfectly in line with the philosophy of the SHA Wellness Clinic, which emphasizes the importance of preserving the natural environment and strengthening the harmonious relationship between humans and nature.

Standort auf der Karte

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Stadthaus Monte Carlo Damac Lagoons
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$796,257
Stadthaus La Tilia at Villanova
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$726,300
Stadthaus Marwa Crystal Bay
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$969,467
Villa Lavita Oasis
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$9,97M
Villa Utopia V55 by Damac
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$4,87M
Sie sehen gerade
Villa SHA Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$8,20M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Villa Golf Lane
Villa Golf Lane
Villa Golf Lane
Villa Golf Lane
Villa Golf Lane
Alle anzeigen Villa Golf Lane
Villa Golf Lane
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,23M
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2028
Etagenzahl 3
Exquisite Villa in der neuen Golf Lane-Gemeinde in Emaar South! Für Leben und Investition! Garantiertes Einkommen - bis zu 10% in $! Stellen wir einen Investorenkatalog zur Verfügung! Premium-immobilie! Ratenplan ohne Zinsen! Lieferzeit - 4 qm. 2028. Infrastruktur: 18-Loch-Golfplatz, öffen…
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Villa Farm Gardens 2
Villa Farm Gardens 2
Villa Farm Gardens 2
Villa Farm Gardens 2
Villa Farm Gardens 2
Alle anzeigen Villa Farm Gardens 2
Villa Farm Gardens 2
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,97M
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2028
Etagenzahl 3
Luxusvilla in der neuen Farm Gardens 2-Gemeinschaft! Rentable Investition! Hohe Mietrendite – ab 10 % in $! Wir stellen Ihnen einen Anlegerkatalog zur Verfügung! Ausstattung: Kinderspielplätze, Yoga-Bereiche, Tierfarm, Sportplätze, Botanischer Garten, Picknickplätze im Freien, Fitnessstudio…
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Villa Al Thuraya Island
Villa Al Thuraya Island
Villa Al Thuraya Island
Villa Al Thuraya Island
Villa Al Thuraya Island
Al Hamriyah, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,06M
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 3
Luxusvilla im neuen Al Thuraya Island-Projekt in Sharjah! Perfekt zum Wohnen und Investieren! Umgeben von üppigem Grün! Für Liebhaber von Spaziergängen und Natur! Entwickelte Infrastruktur! Nah am Strand! Ratenzahlung ohne %! Die Villa verfügt über Parkplätze und einen komfortablen Erholung…
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
14.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
20.06.2025
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen