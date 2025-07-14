Villa SHA Villas

SHA Villas embody the SHA lifestyle, offering a continuous journey towards optimal health and a personal haven for seclusion, allowing you to restore your spirit and body when needed.

Here, you will discover a world of natural beauty that includes lush gardens, pristine beaches, and a breathtaking coastline. The SHA Emirates residential area, with its own white sand beach, is located opposite the Al Jurf complex, among thousands of planted trees that form a green forest, so that guests are always immersed in an atmosphere of endless nature.

AlJurf is committed to sustainable development, and its careful approach to the environment is perfectly in line with the philosophy of the SHA Wellness Clinic, which emphasizes the importance of preserving the natural environment and strengthening the harmonious relationship between humans and nature.