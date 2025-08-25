Wohnkomplex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

  1. Realting.com
Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

Alanya, Türkei
von
$141,651
17
ID: 32667
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1126
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 17.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Business Class
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu, 200,000 USD.
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), number 65, for sale in the Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

Cleopatra Twin Towers is a residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, close to all necessary amenities, just 650 meters from the famous Cleopatra Beach.

The center with its shops, shopping centers, nightclubs, and vibrant resort life is 700 meters away.

The complex consists of two 10-story residential blocks with an adjacent gated community and excellent infrastructure.

Completion date: 2020.

Infrastructure:

  • Tropical garden, landscaped design
  • Outdoor swimming pool with a water park
  • Children's pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area with sun loungers
  • Pool bar
  • Lobby, reception
  • Caretaker, gardener
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Fitness center with gym
  • Sauna
  • Roman steam room
  • Massage rooms
  • Café, vitamin bar
  • Children's playroom
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Satellite TV
  • Wireless internet
  • Generator
  • Indoor parking
  • Outdoor parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Alanya, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Freizeit

