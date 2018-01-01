  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand

New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
€179,244
Über den Komplex

The project is located in a favourable resort location. It is a seven storey building overlooking a tranquil lagoon with 1-2 bedroom apartments.

The building is part of a large complex with shopping centres, golf club, park, health centres, event venues, hotels, bars and restaurants.

Each apartment has a living room with kitchenette, 1-2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, 1-2 balconies. Some apartments have a small garden.

Free membership to The Sanctuary Club (privileges and discounts at all resorts and hotel groups worldwide) is available.

Leasehold and freehold properties available for purchase.

Payment Plan:

  • Booking - 100k baht
  • After contract signing - 20%
  • During construction - 60%
  • After construction -20%
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the prestigious Laguna tourist area which is popular for its luxury hotels, restaurants, shops, boutiques, markets, spas.

The integrated resort mega complex Laguna Phuket began construction some 30 years ago and is now a symbol of luxury living in Phuket. The name has long been a household name, and the word Laguna itself denotes not only a certain part of the island, but also a certain lifestyle.

Property prices in Laguna are higher than the Phuket average ones, but the mark-up is justified as the area is not only positioned as premium, but also makes every effort to live up to this status.

A 15-minute walk from the project is Bang Tao Beach. The main tourist street of Boat Avenue is also close by. Phuket's historic centre is a 30-minute drive away and Phuket International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Phuket, Thailand

Wohnanlage New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
Hua Hin, Thailand
von
€83,166
Wohnanlage Riviera Malibu
Pattaya, Thailand
von
€115,037
Wohnanlage Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
von
€116,806
Wohnanlage High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
von
€193,409
Wohnanlage Dream
Pattaya, Thailand
von
€45,800
New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
von
€179,244
Wohnanlage New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Wohnanlage New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand
von
€1,09M
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Gesamteinheiten: 9 Villen Landgröße: Ab 509,91 - 779,08 m2 bebaute Fläche: 403,7 - 485,25 m2 Schlafzimmer: 3 Schlafzimmer und 4 Badezimmer Poolgröße: 4,20 x 10 Meter Common Area Management Company Gemeinsames Fitnesscenter Möbelpaket - 62.000 Euro (für Villa mit 4 Schlafzimmern 70.000 Euro). Vorteile Zahlungsplan: Reservierungsgebühr - 2% Verkaufs- und Kaufvertrag (innerhalb von 30 Tagen ab Reservierungsdatum) - 28% Fertigstellung der Hauptstruktur - 20% Fertigstellung von Dach und Wänden - 20% Fertigstellung von Fenstern und Türen - 20% Abschluss der Übertragung und des Eigentums von Villen (Überweisungsgebühren werden 50/50 zwischen Käufer und Verkäufer aufgeteilt) - 10% Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Premium-Lage - 5 Autominuten von der Phuket Lagoon, der Boat Avenue und dem Bangtao Beach entfernt. Ungefähr 15 Autominuten von der British International School of Phuket, den Golfplätzen und dem Phuket International Airport entfernt.
Wohnanlage Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Wohnanlage Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
von
€809,131
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Wir bieten moderne, komfortabel eingerichtete Villen im asiatischen Stil. Die Residenz verfügt über ein Einkaufszentrum, Restaurants und ein Spa-Center. Fertigstellung - 2024. Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses Einbauküche Klimaanlage Sanitärkeramik Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Strand - 2,5 km Golfclub - 10 Minuten Aquapark - 15 Minuten
Wohnanlage Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Wohnanlage Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
von
€145,410
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Die Residenz verfügt über zwei Swimmingpools, einen Whirlpool, eine Sauna und ein Dampfbad, Fitnesscenter, ein Café und ein Restaurant, eine Tiefgarage, Sicherheit rund um die Uhr und Videoüberwachung. Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses Voll ausgestattete europäische Küchen, Schränke und Bäder Elektrische Warmwasserbereiter Zentralisierte Klimaanlagen Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Die Unterkunft befindet sich im Herzen von Pattaya und nur wenige Minuten vom Meer entfernt, nur wenige Schritte vom Nachtleben, Geschäften und einem Strand entfernt.
