  Wohnkomplex The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.

Wohnkomplex The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
$136,000
8
ID: 28076
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Thalang
  • Stadt
    Choeng Thale
  • Dorf
    Ban Bang Thao

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

This modern complex is located just 500 meters from the popular Bang Tao Beach, making it an excellent investment opportunity for comfortable living.

The complex comprises seven 7-story buildings, designed in a contemporary style using natural materials. The interiors and exteriors are inspired by oceanic forms and create an atmosphere of harmony and tranquility.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 500 meters
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 3
  • Living area: 30 m² - 148 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: furniture package, finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioners.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Wellness spa and hydrotherapy
  • Pools with waterfalls and jacuzzis
  • Gyms
  • Kids' clubs
  • Lounge areas
  • Over 59 unique relaxation areas and amenities
  • And much more

Standort auf der Karte

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
