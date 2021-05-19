Wohnkomplex The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.

This modern complex is located just 500 meters from the popular Bang Tao Beach, making it an excellent investment opportunity for comfortable living.

The complex comprises seven 7-story buildings, designed in a contemporary style using natural materials. The interiors and exteriors are inspired by oceanic forms and create an atmosphere of harmony and tranquility.

Property details:

Distance to the sea: 500 meters

Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3

Bathrooms: 1 - 3

Living area: 30 m² - 148 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: furniture package, finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioners.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities: