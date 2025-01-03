  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Estepona
  4. Wohnquartier South Sand

Wohnquartier South Sand

Estepona, Spanien
von
$904,432
;
10
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39412
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 339221119
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Viviendas del Sol, Calle Hungria

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Exclusive development of homes with 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, featuring spacious terraces and common areas that will allow you to enjoy all the comforts in Estepona, with outdoor pools to make the most of the wonderful climate of the Costa del Sol and indoor pools for swimming during the winter months. There’s also a gym to get fit without leaving home and a communal lounge for all residents. Here, you will breathe peace and enjoy the sea and the mountains in a place where you can have everything just a step away without losing a bit of your privacy. A privileged life, without haste, with the possibility of having everything within reach and the exclusivity of living in a perfect environment. You will find all the services you need very close to your new home to make your daily life very comfortable. If you prefer to travel, this new promotion offers quick access to the A7 motorway and easy connections to the airports of Malaga and Gibraltar. This project is characterized by its privileged location, allowing you to feel a total connection with nature and the surroundings. It also features modern architecture of excellent quality and surprising amenities. A place to relax, watching the sunrise or sunset from your terrace with sea views.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Atalaya Emotion
Estepona, Spanien
von
$819,108
Wohnviertel Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spanien
von
$511,942
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6
Casares, Spanien
von
$7,39M
Wohnviertel NUBAY
Manilva, Spanien
von
$1,51M
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Meerblick inmitten der Natur in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spanien
von
$430,007
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier South Sand
Estepona, Spanien
von
$904,432
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel 360º By Cordia
Wohnviertel 360º By Cordia
Wohnviertel 360º By Cordia
Wohnviertel 360º By Cordia
Wohnviertel 360º By Cordia
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel 360º By Cordia
Wohnviertel 360º By Cordia
Mijas, Spanien
von
$443,683
Discover an exclusive residential project in the coveted area of ​​Cerrado del Águila. Its privileged location offers stunning panoramic views, stretching from the Sierra Nevada to Africa, and a lifestyle where everything you need is right around you. Situated frontline golf, this unique en…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Villa Aitana
Wohnviertel Villa Aitana
Wohnviertel Villa Aitana
Wohnviertel Villa Aitana
Wohnviertel Villa Aitana
Wohnviertel Villa Aitana
Wohnviertel Villa Aitana
Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,25M
Modern high-tech luxury villa featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom, plus a guest toilet. The property is equipped with an advanced home automation system, a state-of-the-art solar ecosystem, a private swimming pool, and spectacular sea views. On the rooftop, so…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen mit Meerblick in Finestrat an der Costa Blanca
Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen mit Meerblick in Finestrat an der Costa Blanca
Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen mit Meerblick in Finestrat an der Costa Blanca
Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen mit Meerblick in Finestrat an der Costa Blanca
Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen mit Meerblick in Finestrat an der Costa Blanca
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen mit Meerblick in Finestrat an der Costa Blanca
Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen mit Meerblick in Finestrat an der Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Spanien
von
$409,556
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2028
Wohnungen mit 2 Schlafzimmern und atemberaubendem Blick auf das Mittelmeer in Finestrat Diese Luxuswohnungen befinden sich in Finestrat, einer der ruhigsten und begehrtesten Gegenden an der Costa Blanca, und bieten einen ruhigen Lebensstil inmitten von Natur, Golfplätzen und Mittelmeerstränd…
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen