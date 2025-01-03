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Wohnquartier Villa Sirio Sotogrande

San Roque, Spanien
von
$5,97M
;
6
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39373
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1260944045
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Stadt
    San Roque
  • Adresse
    Avenida Reserva de Sotogrande

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
The villa is conceived as the superimposition of two clearly distinct volumes: a completely open and transparent base, and a more solid upper section that appears to rest lightly on the lower level. This contrast between mass and transparency defines the project’s architectural identity. The villa sits on a 2,707 m² lot, with a total built area of 995 m² spread over four floors, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three half-baths. The ground floor is designed as a continuous space, free of visual interruptions, where the glass walls disappear to fully integrate the interior with the terrace and the water feature. The infinity pool thus becomes a natural extension of the home, taking center stage as a focal point and reflecting the architecture. The upper volume, more compact and sheltered, houses the private areas and opens up through large, strategically framed openings, creating controlled views and adding depth to the façade. The interplay of horizontal planes and perimeter frames reinforces the geometry of the whole and conveys a sense of order and precision. As a whole, the home is not understood as a sum of spaces, but as a balanced composition where each element—volume, material, light, and water—forms part of the same architectural concept.

Standort auf der Karte

San Roque, Spanien
Ausbildung
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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San Roque, Spanien
von
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