  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Benahavis
  4. Wohnquartier Altura Residences

Wohnquartier Altura Residences

Benahavis, Spanien
von
$4,54M
;
10
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39332
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1968643625
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Benahavis
  • Adresse
    Avenida Tomas Pascual

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Welcome to an exclusive collection of five luxury residences in the heart of La Quinta, one of Marbella's most coveted enclaves. Designed by GC Studio and developed by Kasa Developers, this 24-hour boutique gated community with incredible sea views redefines contemporary Mediterranean living through timeless architecture, elegant interiors, and a natural connection to nature. Each residence has been carefully designed to balance style and comfort, with open-plan layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and seamless transitions between indoors and outdoors. Natural light fills every space, highlighting refined finishes, custom kitchens, and spacious living areas that extend onto private terraces with panoramic views of the mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. Spread over several levels, each villa offers four to five spacious bedrooms, all with private bathrooms and a luxurious master suite with a private terrace. The ground floors feature wellness and leisure spaces, from private gyms and saunas to multipurpose rooms, while rooftop solariums invite you to relax under the Andalusian sky. Outside, private gardens, sparkling infinity pools, and shaded seating areas create a sanctuary of relaxation and privacy. Within the community, 24/7 security and controlled access ensure peace of mind for every resident. It is much more than a home; it is a statement of sophistication, comfort, and contemporary elegance. A place where design, nature, and lifestyle come together in perfect harmony.

Standort auf der Karte

Benahavis, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Villa Carib Playa
Artola, Spanien
von
$2,28M
Wohnviertel Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Torrox Park, Spanien
von
$364,048
Wohnviertel Coral Mijas Residencial
Mijas, Spanien
von
$392,489
Wohnviertel 360º By Cordia
Mijas, Spanien
von
$443,683
Wohnviertel Villa Lyra Real
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$6,43M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Altura Residences
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$4,54M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Mare Fase II
Wohnviertel Mare Fase II
Wohnviertel Mare Fase II
Wohnviertel Mare Fase II
Wohnviertel Mare Fase II
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Mare Fase II
Wohnviertel Mare Fase II
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$1,56M
New residential complex of apartments and penthouses with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 and 3 bathrooms just 4 minutes walk from the promenade and 3 minutes from the old town of San Pedro de Alcántara, in the new expansion area towards the sea of ​​Marbella close to Puerto Banús called Nueva Alcánta…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Villa Prana - STUPA
Wohnviertel Villa Prana - STUPA
Wohnviertel Villa Prana - STUPA
Wohnviertel Villa Prana - STUPA
Wohnviertel Villa Prana - STUPA
Wohnviertel Villa Prana - STUPA
Wohnviertel Villa Prana - STUPA
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$3,78M
We proudly present the latest masterpiece in our exclusive luxury villa portfolio. Designed to capture sweeping panoramic views, it showcases the craftsmanship, elegant detailing, and advanced specifications that define all our projects. Balancing contemporary architecture with cutting-edge …
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Villa Daniella
Wohnviertel Villa Daniella
Wohnviertel Villa Daniella
Wohnviertel Villa Daniella
Wohnviertel Villa Daniella
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Villa Daniella
Wohnviertel Villa Daniella
Mijas, Spanien
von
$4,19M
We present you with a unique opportunity: the sale of an exclusive villa located in Cala Golf, currently under construction. This project has been designed to the highest standards of quality and comfort, combining contemporary architecture with a privileged natural environment. The style w…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen