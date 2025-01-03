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Wohnquartier Biznaga

Mijas, Spanien
von
$420,930
;
16
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39295
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1042423980
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Avenida Comares

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Welcome to the innovative and sustainable collection of homes in Las Lagunas de Mijas. This unique project offers an unparalleled living experience, fusing cutting-edge design, modern amenities and a strategic location on the enchanting Costa del Sol. This development consists of one and two bedroom apartments, with a unique exterior design, creating a distinctive and aesthetically appealing environment. They feature spacious terraces, creating a perfect space for relaxation and contemplation. We have homes with terraces with private pools, providing a personal oasis. Parking and storage room included for each home It has common areas with indoor heated pool, outdoor spa-like pool, gym, sauna and yoga area for wellness and entertainment. Discover Las Lagunas de Mijas, a wonderful place that offers the perfect balance to achieve an unparalleled lifestyle. A familiar and quiet place with natural parks where you can enjoy the peace of your home, as well as a wide range of beach, leisure and sports activities for all stages of life. Its exceptional geological history and significant ecological value make Las Lagunas de Mijas a unique corner of the Costa del Sol. Connectivity makes this development a priceless attraction to live in. This new home is less than 5 minutes from the highway, allowing easy access to the entire Costa del Sol. In addition, it is within walking distance of the Miramar Commercial Park, an unparalleled commercial and social space made up of renowned stores and services. On the other hand, its proximity to schools and institutes, facilitates family life and encourages the area to become an area full of life. All this, together with a perfect access to the Fuengirola river sports park and only 15 minutes away from the beach, makes it the ideal place for family life. With a high commitment to sustainability, therefore the construction of this complex is based on the use of high durability materials for a solid and quality construction. This fact, qualifies for A+ energy certification for all homes, reflecting this commitment to sustainability, durability and quality at all times. Every home features high quality appliances to create the perfect environment for family living. Under the famous German brand Bosch, these spaces become a functional and durable model that take the exclusivity of the spaces to another level. Similarly, the common areas have materials created by renowned brands. The gym area is designed with machinery of the prestigious LifeFitness to provide the highest quality of sports life for the whole family. In addition, the yoga room is equipped with KURMA Yoga materials, providing the user with an unprecedented design environment to create an unbeatable experience. More than a new collection of homes; it is a contemporary lifestyle in harmony with nature and modernity. Join us on this journey to a home that reflects excellence in design, sustainability and wellness.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

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