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Wohnquartier La Cala Sunset

Mijas, Spanien
von
$397,040
;
9
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39257
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 686343142
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Carretera de La Cala a Entrerrios, 2

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
This exclusive complex offers 79 bright apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, just 3 minutes from La Cala de Mijas and 5 minutes from the prestigious La Cala Golf Resort. Strategically located between Fuengirola and Marbella, it provides easy access to Málaga International Airport in just 25-30 minutes by car. Each property features 2 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen with Bosch appliances, and an assigned parking space. The gated community offers secure access for both vehicles and pedestrians. The apartments are bathed in natural light during the afternoon and evening, boasting stunning views of the communal gardens and the Mijas mountains. Its proximity to the village makes it perfect for a short bike ride. Situated in the Mijas golf valley, the area is ideal for golf enthusiasts, with several courses nearby. It also attracts cyclists thanks to its many scenic mountain trails. For nightlife, residents can explore Puerto Banús in Marbella, the charming old town and vibrant center of Fuengirola, or the lively city of Málaga. 2-Bedroom Apartments: Modern and bright, with views of the communal gardens and mountains. All rooms have terrace access, and ground-floor units include private gardens. Corner 3-Bedroom Apartments: Available in three layouts, featuring terraces ranging from 11 to 20 m², built-in wardrobes, and, in some ground-floor units, wrap-around gardens. 3-Bedroom Penthouses: Spacious and designed for comfort, with a generous 47 m² living area and an 80 m² terrace. All rooms have terrace access, making them perfect for year-round living.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Essen & Trinken

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