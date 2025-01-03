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Wohnquartier Bougaivillea Rosa

Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$3,07M
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39042
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 91350656
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Fuengirola
  • Adresse
    Calle los Gorriones

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Welcome to an exclusive boutique development of just three off-plan villas, located in the sought-after residential area of Torreblanca in Fuengirola. Here, Mediterranean light blends seamlessly with Scandinavian design and quality, just 5 minutes from the beach, with panoramic views of the sea and the mountains surrounding Mijas. Developed by a Scandinavian-led team with extensive experience on the Costa del Sol, this project has been conceived with a strong focus on quality, privacy, and flexibility. Each villa is carefully positioned to ensure open views, abundant natural light, and a true sense of calm — without compromise. Each home offers approximately 265 m² of built area, including: - 150 m² of interior living space. - 60 m² private rooftop terrace. - 150–230 m² private gardens. - Private swimming pool. - 55 m² private garage/basement with elevator access to all floors. What truly sets this project apart is the freedom of customization. From layout to materials, kitchens, bathrooms, and finishes, nearly every interior detail can be tailored to suit your lifestyle, with the developer guiding you throughout the entire process. The villas are south-southwest facing, ensuring afternoon and evening sun across terraces, gardens, and pool areas.Bedrooms and morning terraces gently open to the east, welcoming soft natural light at sunrise. Each rooftop terrace offers panoramic views over the Bay of Fuengirola, the Mediterranean Sea, and the mountains of Mijas. It can be customized with lounge areas, an outdoor kitchen, a jacuzzi, or kept minimalist — entirely your choice. All villas feature: - Energy rating. - Installed solar panels. - Full insulation for year-round comfort. - Pre-installation for electric vehicle charging. - Full bank guarantees and a 10-year structural warranty. Torreblanca is known for its peaceful residential atmosphere combined with an international community. The area has its own train station with direct connections to central Málaga and the airport, and is close to restaurants, shops, schools, and golf courses. Approximate distances: - Málaga Airport: 20 minutes. - Málaga city center: 30 minutes. - Marbella: 35 minutes. A fully finished, high-quality home — ready to be personalized to your exact vision. This exclusive development consists of just three beautifully designed townhouses, making it the perfect opportunity for large families, multigenerational living, close friends, or investors who wish to purchase together while enjoying complete privacy in separate homes. Whether you envision a private family retreat, a shared vacation community, or a long-term investment with your loved ones, this unique concept offers the best of both worlds: individual luxury villas with private pools, garages, rooftop terraces, and ocean views, all within an exclusive gated community setting. If purchased as a complete project at an early stage, there is also flexibility to adapt certain layouts and shared spaces according to the buyer’s vision. For example, the outdoor areas could be redesigned into larger communal gardens with a shared pool and expanded green spaces. The garage level could also be adapted to a more open shared garage solution with additional space for features such as a private gym, wellness area, storage, or other lifestyle amenities.

Standort auf der Karte

Fuengirola, Spanien
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen

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