  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Przno
  4. Wohnkomplex Sale of apartments in an apart-hotel with a view of Sv. Stefan and a private park

Wohnkomplex Sale of apartments in an apart-hotel with a view of Sv. Stefan and a private park

Przno, Montenegro
Verkauft oder veraltet
15
ID: 32635
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 2372
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 14.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Montenegro
  • Nachbarschaft
    Gemeinde Budva
  • Dorf
    Przno

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2025
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    8

Über den Komplex

The start of sales of a limited pool of luxurious serviced apartments in a 5-star apart-hotel managed by the leading boutique hotel chain in the Balkan region according to The Times, with premium 24/7 service.

 

Excellent location within walking distance of Sv.Stefan Island and the Royal Park of Miločer, accessible through an underground tunnel. The complex is conveniently situated near picturesque beaches and is at an ideal distance from the vibrant pace of the Budva Riviera.

 

The complex also features its private gated area of 10,000 m2, with swimming pool, children's and sports playgrounds, and a green walking area in an olive grove.

 

The architecture of the complex consists of an 8-story building, housing around 40 apartments. 

The apartment sizes range from 75 to 200+ m2.

All apartments will be equipped with high-quality finishes, modern appliances, and exquisite furniture.

The interior design is executed in a Mediterranean style with elements of natural wood, marble, and luxurious fabrics. The splendid finishing of the apartments harmoniously blends with the layouts and functionality.

 

Round-the-clock premium-class service with a full spectrum of services of a five-star hotel. 

 

The private territory of the apart-hotel provides all the conditions for carefree relaxation. The perfectly designed landscape, unparalleled hospitality, and personalized approach will truly embody the harmonious Mediterranean lifestyle.

 

Acquiring the apartments is also an excellent investment - thanks to the organic growth in apartment value, as well as a guaranteed income program of 6% annual return from renting out the apartments.

 

A flexible and staged payment option is also provided for maximum financial comfort when purchasing the apartments.

 

Construction is planned to be completed by February 1, 2025.

Standort auf der Karte

Przno, Montenegro
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Wohnanlage Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Wohnanlage Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Wohnanlage Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Wohnanlage Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
von
$295,133
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Etagenzahl 5
Zum Verkauf steht eine Zweizimmerwohnung mit einer Fläche von 67 Quadratmetern in einem modernen Wohnkomplex der Business-Plus-Klasse mit Swimmingpool und umzäuntem Bereich im neuen malerischen Viertel Tivat Donja Lastva. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 5. Stock eines 5-stöckigen Gebäudes. Die …
Immobilienagentur
Montenegro Intel city
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Wohnanlage Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Wohnanlage Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Wohnanlage Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Wohnanlage Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Wohnanlage Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
von
$161,681
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Fläche 43–87 m²
2 Immobilienobjekte 2
Neues Wohnhaus in den Vororten von Tivat, in der Kava, nur wenige Autominuten vom Zentrum von Tivat entfernt.Der Komplex befindet sich auf einer kleinen Höhe, so dass die Bewohner genießen Blick auf das Meer und die Stadt. Panoramafenster bieten viel Licht in den Zimmern, dank der sonnigen S…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
43.0
174,213
Wohnung 2 zimmer
87.0
350,276
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Sprachen
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Schreiben Sie im Telegram
Wohnanlage New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Wohnanlage New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Wohnanlage New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Wohnanlage New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Wohnanlage New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Wohnanlage New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
von
$217,199
Fläche 59 m²
1 Immobilienobjekt 1
Der Komplex befindet sich am Hang der Budva Riviera, in Bečići, in einem malerischen ökologisch sauberen Ort mit einer einzigartigen Stadtlandschaft. Entfernung von Stadtgeräuschen, sowie eine Fülle von Vegetation schaffen eine Atmosphäre für Entspannung und Ruhe. Die Bergluft erzeugt nicht …
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
59.0
260,481
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Sprachen
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Schreiben Sie im Telegram
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Montenegro
Eine Auswahl traditioneller Steinhäuser in Montenegro, die modernen Villen in nichts nachstehen
02.05.2025
Eine Auswahl traditioneller Steinhäuser in Montenegro, die modernen Villen in nichts nachstehen
Aufenthaltserlaubnis in Montenegro: Alle Möglichkeiten, sie zu erhalten und die Nuancen, die Sie kennen sollten
15.04.2025
Aufenthaltserlaubnis in Montenegro: Alle Möglichkeiten, sie zu erhalten und die Nuancen, die Sie kennen sollten
Grundsteuern in Montenegro
17.02.2025
Grundsteuern in Montenegro
So kaufen Sie Immobilien in Montenegro: Analyse der Preise nach Region und Kaufverfahren
02.12.2024
So kaufen Sie Immobilien in Montenegro: Analyse der Preise nach Region und Kaufverfahren
“Montenegro ist das beste Land der Welt, um im Ruhestand zu leben laut Forbes.” Wie kann ein Kunde ein Haus in Montenegro mit der Hilfe eines Experten kaufen?
04.09.2023
“Montenegro ist das beste Land der Welt, um im Ruhestand zu leben laut Forbes.” Wie kann ein Kunde ein Haus in Montenegro mit der Hilfe eines Experten kaufen?
Rating der besten Städte in Montenegro für den Immobilienkauf
14.05.2021
Rating der besten Städte in Montenegro für den Immobilienkauf
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen