  1. Realting.com
  2. Frankreich
  3. First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France

First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France

Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Frankreich
von
€258,000
;
4
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Optionen Optionen
Wohnungen Wohnungen
Adresse Adresse
Medien Medien
Nachrichten Nachrichten

Über den Komplex

The new building is located in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, opposite the developers are reconstructing the park and square. There are restaurants, shops and all infrastructure nearby.

The new residence offers from studios to four-room apartments. In the courtyard of the residence, a garden for residents will be made, consisting of olive trees, lindens, lemon and orange trees. Basement parking with remote control door. Bicycle rooms are guarded on the ground and basement floors. Elevators serve all floors and parking. On the ground floor, residents will have a choice of shops.

A parking space is already included in the price.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Walls and ceilings of all rooms are painted with smooth white paint
  • The floors of all rooms are covered with glazed porcelain tiles
  • Bathrooms and shower rooms are tiled, equipped with a heated towel rail and a washbasin, a mirror with lighting
  • Double glazing on all windows
  • Roller shutters are motorized in living rooms
  • Hot water is produced by a heat pump
  • Individual heating with convectors
  • Lobby access controlled by digital code, videophone and Vigik badge
  • Entrance doors are equipped with A2P security locks
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 30 m from the bus stop — 8 routes serving the city center, railway station, beaches, port, shopping center, college, high schools
  • 1 km from the future tram stop, opening scheduled for 2026
  • 1 km from the railway station of national and international lines
  • 500 m from the future cable car project connecting the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var with the Nice Méridia area
  • 3 minutes to the A8 motorway towards Cannes and Monaco
  • 8 minutes by car from Nice Cote d'Azur Airport
Standort des Neubaus
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Frankreich

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France
Creteil, Frankreich
von
€228,000
Wohnanlage First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Villefranche-sur-Mer, Frankreich
von
€450,000
Wohnanlage New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France
Alfortville, Frankreich
von
€575,000
Wohnanlage New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France
La Queue-en-Brie, Frankreich
von
€196,000
Wohnanlage Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)
Agde, Frankreich
von
€280,862
Sie sehen gerade
First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Frankreich
von
€258,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen.
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Wohnanlage New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, Frankreich
von
€314,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
In der Mitte des Komplexes zwischen den Gebäuden befindet sich ein angelegter Garten, und im südlichen Teil des Grundstücks befindet sich ein Gemeinschaftspool. Private Parkplätze im Keller sind mit Ladestationen ausgestattet und es gibt auch einen Raum für Fahrräder. Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses Wärmepumpe zum Heizen und Kühlen Großformatfliesen Hängende Badezimmerschrank Glasduschbildschirm Doppelverglasung Fenster und Fensterläden Infrastruktur Bushaltestelle 50 m Exflora Park 550 m Antibes-Juan-les-Pins Strand 800 m Sophia Antipolis Wirtschaftszentrum 8 km Internationaler Flughafen Nizza Côte d'Azur 18 km Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Antibes liegt ideal zwischen Nizza und Cannes und bietet einen einzigartigen Lebensstil im Herzen der Côte d'Azur. Der Komplex befindet sich im westlichen Teil, weniger als 10 Minuten vom historischen Stadtzentrum entfernt.
Wohnanlage New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Wohnanlage New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nizza, Frankreich
von
€314,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Der Komplex kombiniert den Komfort der Moderne mit der klassischen Eleganz der Architektur, die das Erbe der Stadt respektiert. Das Gebäude bietet 29 Apartments, von Studios bis zu 3 Schlafzimmern. Der direkte Zugang zur privaten Tiefgarage der Residenz befindet sich neben der Rue Voltaire. Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses Sicherer Zugriff über Bildtelefon und digitalen Code Reversible Klimatisierung Holzfenster Hochwertige Fliesen im Wohnzimmer, Parkett oder Fliesen nach Wahl in den Schlafzimmern Schlafzimmer mit Einbauschränken Badewanne / Duschraum mit Dusche / Badewanne und Fliesen in voller Länge Handtuchtrockner und hängende Toilette Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Nur einen Steinwurf vom Place Massena und der Straßenbahnlinie 1 entfernt, nur wenige Gehminuten von der Promenade des Anglais, den Stränden und der Altstadt von Nizza entfernt. Galerien Lafayette Nizza Masséna - 200 m Center Commercial Nice Étoile - 300 m Platz Masséna - 350 m Promenade des Anglais - 700 m Plage - 800 m Marché aux Fleurs - 800 m
Wohnanlage New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Wohnanlage New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Villiers-sur-Marne, Frankreich
von
€323,232
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Die Residenz ist in einem klassischen und eleganten Baustil gestaltet. Es gibt nur 8 Apartments im Gebäude, die von zwei Treppenhäusern bedient werden. Es gibt eine Tiefgarage für 9 Plätze, einen Raum für Fahrräder und einen Raum für Hausmüll. Diese luxuriöse Residenz ist mit einem Garten mit Bäumen und Blumen geschmückt, der ein angenehmes Wohnumfeld schafft. Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Brie-sur-Marne liegt in der Nähe von Paris und bietet ein sehr privilegiertes Umfeld in einem dynamischen Sektor. Einfacher Zugang zu den Flughäfen Orly und Roissy, sogar zu Disneyland Paris. Geschäfte, Schulen, Kindergärten, Gesundheitswesen, Sport, Kultur - alles ist hier. Der Komplex liegt 500 m vom Bahnhof und 700 m vom Stadtzentrum mit allen Annehmlichkeiten entfernt. Die Ufer der Marne sind weniger als 10 Gehminuten entfernt und der Coudray Park ist ebenfalls nur einen Steinwurf entfernt. Die U-Bahnlinie 15 erreichen Sie nach einem 30-minütigen Spaziergang.
Realting.com
Gehen