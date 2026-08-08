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Aaru Residences

Türkei,
;
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Company type
Company type
Bauherr
Año de fundación de la compañía
Año de fundación de la compañía
1995
Auf der Plattform
Auf der Plattform
Weniger als einen Monat
Sprachen
Sprachen
English, Русский, Latviešu, Türkçe
Webseite
Webseite
www.aaru.com.tr
Arbeitszeiten
Jetzt geschlossen
Wir sind in sozialen Netzwerken
Über den Entwickler

AARU was born from the 30+ years of expertise of Yiğit Beton, bringing together quality, trust, and vision in the construction sector.

For us, construction is not just about reinforced concrete structures, but the art of creating luxurious living spaces that add value to people’s lives.

AARU is shaping today’s and tomorrow’s lifestyles with residences, villas, apartments, and bespoke projects—leaving behind enduring landmarks for the future.

At AARU, our mission is to personalize construction. We don’t just build houses; we create stories and memories to be lived in.

  • We draw our strength from in-house production and never compromise on quality.
  • Every project is realized with principles of reliability and sustainability.
  • We offer our clients not just a residence, but a lifestyle and prestige.
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