Aufenthalt Epoque

Lakatamia, Zypern
von
$305,398
MwSt.
BTC
3.6326497
ETH
190.4027030
USDT
301 942.3794670
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
8
ID: 32793
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 30.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Zypern
  • Nachbarschaft
    Nikosia
  • Stadt
    Lakatamia

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    2

Über den Komplex

For sale 12 villas in Epoque Residences in Lakatamia, Nicosia

 

Epoque Residences is a contemporary residential complex located in the peaceful area of Lakatamia, combining elegant design with everyday comfort. The project consists of spacious 3- and 4-bedroom homes that blend modern architecture, high-quality finishes, and practical layouts designed for family living.

Each residence features open-plan interiors, large terraces, private gardens, and covered parking, creating a perfect balance between style and functionality. The buildings are thoughtfully positioned to maximize natural light and privacy, offering a calm and secure environment just minutes away from Nicosia’s main amenities, schools, and green spaces.

Epoque Residences represents the ideal choice for those seeking a modern home with a refined aesthetic, energy-efficient design, and a relaxed suburban atmosphere — all within easy reach of the city.

Standort auf der Karte

Lakatamia, Zypern
Freizeit

Wohnanlage NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Wohnanlage NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Wohnanlage NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Wohnanlage NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Wohnanlage NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Wohnanlage NIERO Sovremennye apartamenty v Paralimni Kipr
Paralimni, Zypern
von
$195,861
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
🏡 Verkauf:7 1 Schlafzimmer Wohnungen - ab €168,000 + MwSt6 2-Zimmer-Wohnungen - ab 249.000 € + MwSt3-Zimmer-Wohnungen – alle verkauft oder nicht aufgeführt📌 Allgemeine Beschreibung des Projekts:3-stöckiges Haus für 16 WohnungenFlächen von 54 m2 bis 107 m2Geräumige Verandas und ruf Garten bis…
Immobilienagentur
Invest Cafe
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
