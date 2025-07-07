  1. Realting.com
  2. Zypern
  3. Geroskipou
  4. Klubhaus 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе

Klubhaus 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе

Geroskipou, Zypern
von
$308,377
;
8
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32618
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 09.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Zypern
  • Nachbarschaft
    Bezirk Paphos
  • Stadt
    Geroskipou

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    4

Über den Komplex

🏙️ About the Project

LUNA GENE offers a stylish collection of 24 apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms.
The development blends modern aesthetics with functionality, offering open layouts, large windows, and high-quality materials.

Residents can enjoy a communal swimming pool, children’s playground, covered parking, and a secure gated complex.

🏗️ Design and Infrastructure

  • Two three-storey buildings surrounded by landscaped greenery

  • Spacious balconies and storage rooms (~4 m²)

  • Air-conditioning units in all rooms

  • Electric shutters in bedrooms

  • Solar water heating system

 

Highlights:

  • Modern swimming pool & landscaped gardens

  • Communal rooftop terrace

  • Children’s play area

  • Energy efficiency class A

  • Electric car charging provision

  • Intercom and security system

💎 Why Choose LUNA GENE

  • Prime location with high growth potential

  • Superior construction and finishing quality

  • Energy-efficient design and sustainable living

  • Perfect for residence, rental, or investment

LUNA GENE — where comfort meets contemporary design in Paphos.

Standort auf der Karte

Geroskipou, Zypern
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Hüttendorf Golden Hills
Geroskipou, Zypern
von
$691,470
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Souni Zanatzia, Zypern
von
$702,698
Hüttendorf Elite Residence
Geroskipou, Zypern
von
$996,249
Villa villa in Limassol
Pyrgos Lemesou, Zypern
von
$2,52M
Hüttendorf The Pearl
Paphos, Zypern
von
$748,057
Sie sehen gerade
Klubhaus 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Geroskipou, Zypern
von
$308,377
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Alle anzeigen Villa City Views
Villa City Views
Paphos, Zypern
von
$617,342
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 2
Fläche 135–161 m²
9 Immobilienobjekte 9
City Views — 12 moderne Villen in Konia, Paphos: 3 Schlafzimmer, privater Pool, Wohnfläche bis zu 175 m², Grundstücke bis zu 291 m², Preise ab 530.000 €. Das Projekt liegt nur 4 km vom Stadtzentrum von Paphos und 6 km vom Meer entfernt, in der prestigeträchtigen Gegend von Konia. Geräumig…
Bauherr
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Bauherr
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Sprachen
English, Русский
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Geroskipou, Zypern
von
$842,592
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Fläche 197 m²
1 Immobilienobjekt 1
Sandy Beach Villas ist ein exklusiver gated Komplex in Geroskipou, Paphos, bietet luxuriöses Wohnen in einer ruhigen Umgebung. Die Entwicklung besteht aus sechs eleganten Villen mit jeweils drei geräumigen Schlafzimmern, zwei Bädern, einer Gästetoilette und einem privaten Pool. Nur 300 Meter…
Verein
BitProperty
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Verein
BitProperty
Sprachen
English, Русский
Hüttendorf Golden Hills
Hüttendorf Golden Hills
Hüttendorf Golden Hills
Hüttendorf Golden Hills
Hüttendorf Golden Hills
Hüttendorf Golden Hills
Hüttendorf Golden Hills
Geroskipou, Zypern
von
$691,470
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 2
Fläche 172–219 m²
5 Immobilienobjekte 5
Golden Hills – Moderne Villen mit Meerblick in Geroskipou, Paphos 3 oder 4 Schlafzimmer | Grundstücksfläche bis zu 422 m² | Wohnfläche bis zu 219 m² Privater Pool | Energieeffizienzklasse A | Garage | Moderne Ausstattung und Technologie Golden Hills ist eine exklusive Wohnanlage mit 2…
Bauherr
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Bauherr
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Sprachen
English, Русский
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Zypern
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in Südzypern – Eine einfache Anleitung für Privatpersonen
07.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in Südzypern – Eine einfache Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilien auf Zypern im Jahr 2025: Was Investoren und Käufer wissen müssen
23.04.2025
Immobilien auf Zypern im Jahr 2025: Was Investoren und Käufer wissen müssen
Zypern-Immobilienmarkt im Jahr 2024: Analyse von Kauf- und Verkaufstransaktionen und Preisdynamik
21.11.2024
Zypern-Immobilienmarkt im Jahr 2024: Analyse von Kauf- und Verkaufstransaktionen und Preisdynamik
Hypothek in Zypern. So erhalten Sie einen Kredit für den Kauf einer Immobilie auf Zypern
23.09.2024
Hypothek in Zypern. So erhalten Sie einen Kredit für den Kauf einer Immobilie auf Zypern
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen