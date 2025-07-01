Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Nova Role, Czech Republic

2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Meziroli, Czech Republic
Premium Premium
4 bedroom house
Meziroli, Czech Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
We exclusively offer a luxury house of 370 m2 with a beautiful plot of 2053 m2,  located in…
$783,342
Agency
Rezidence Veleslavinska 47
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština
Leave a request
