Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. Commercial
  4. Shop

Shops for sale in Czechia

сommercial property
25
hotels
4
1 property total found
Shop 69 m² in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Shop 69 m²
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Area 69 m²
The commercial premises are located on the ground floor of a historic building that underwen…
$266,596
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go