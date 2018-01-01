Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer modern spacious villas with infinity pools, panoramic views of the sea and the mountains, terraces and barbecue areas, large landscaped cascading gardens.
The gated residence features video surveillance, a kids' playground, a walking alley, a green area.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the riverside nature park, 5 minutes drive from the best sandy beaches of Paphos, 15 minutes from the city of Paphos and 30 minutes from the international airport.