  1. Realting.com
  2. Costa Rica
  3. Residential
  4. Canton Santa Cruz

Residential properties for sale in Canton Santa Cruz, Costa Rica

Cuajiniquil
4
16 properties total found
2 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This newly constructed house is a fantastic beachfront property for short-term rentals, idea…
€326,452
3 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Tucked away in the community of Playa Junquillal, the beach is rarely frequented by more tha…
€463,019
3 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Casa JolRay, which is located in the incredibly serene and picturesque village of Playa Junq…
€930,715
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
There is an idyllic white sand beach just two blocks from this villa - aptly named Playa Bla…
€397,542
3 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Finca La Colina is located on the paved road in Paraiso "Paradise", the crossroads to many o…
€551,881
4 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
4 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Casa Tres Picos is a four-bedroom beach house in Playa Junquillal, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, t…
€325,516
2 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this charming house, which is tucked away in one of Santa Cruz, Guanacaste, Costa R…
€841,853
2 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The gated community of Tierra Pacifica in Playa Junquillal, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, is a stu…
€402,219
3 room house in Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
3 room house
Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Imagine waking up surrounded only by lush jungle, with the beautiful sounds of tropical bird…
€645,420
Condo 2 bedrooms in Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Condo 2 bedrooms
Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled along the pristine coast of Guanacaste, a short drive north of Nosara and near the q…
€224,494
2 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The distance from this Costa Rica beach house to a pristine, unknown area on the Pacific and…
€747,378
2 room house in Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
2 room house
Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Situated within the serene Condominio Lomas del Sol in Marbella, this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom …
€364,803
Condo 3 bedrooms in Canton Santa Cruz, Costa Rica
Condo 3 bedrooms
Canton Santa Cruz, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The La Perla building is the latest beach zone high rise structure to be constructed in Tama…
€700,609
3 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This beautiful brand new home is literally 102 yards from an idyllic, undiscovered beach in …
€644,485
House in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
House
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This titled beachfront land parcel is located on a secluded beach called Playa Boca del Vena…
€560,300
Villa 3 room villa in Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Villa 3 room villa
Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Villa Claire is a magnificent residence and unmatched luxury hideaway that offers complete s…
€2,76M

