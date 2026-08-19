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Houses for sale in Canton de Santa Cruz, Costa Rica

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34 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Casa Tuga offers a rare opportunity to enjoy both walkable beach access and beautiful Pacifi…
$590,000
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2 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Limited Time Opportunity: Casa Diria Now Offered at $269,000 Until October 31, 2026   …
$269,000
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Welcome to El Palacete Flamingo, an exceptional luxury residence perched majestically above …
$4,40M
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3 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This newly built beach house is just steps from the white sands of Playa Blanca (about an 8-…
$350,000
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2 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Just one block from the sand in Playa Junquillal, this newly completed home combines build q…
$365,000
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Hacienda Cocobolo is a luxurious estate blending southern Spanish architecture with Costa Ri…
$1,95M
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Perched on a 5,725.6 m² (1.41-acre) homesite inside the protected ecological community of Ti…
$620,000
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2 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Casa de Paz embodies perfection in every detail. Built in 2018 with the highest-quality mate…
$520,000
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4 bedroom house in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Casa del Sol is a beautifully furnished, two-story residence in the exclusive gated communit…
$980,000
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3 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Campo de Sueños is a 3BR villa just a few minutes from the world-renowned surf break at Play…
$430,000
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9 bedroom house in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
9 bedroom house
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
REDUCED! This prime rental investment property, just minutes from Playa Tamarindo, featur…
$799,000
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7 bedroom house in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
7 bedroom house
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Perched near the summit of Playa Flamingo’s south ridge, Casa Visión is an exceptional luxur…
$4,40M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Step into a fully furnished, move-in ready villa just two blocks from the white sands of Pla…
$345,000
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2 bedroom house in Tempate, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Tempate, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover peaceful country living just outside the traditional village of Portegolpe. This mo…
$259,000
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2 bedroom house in Tempate, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Tempate, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Discover a rare combination of usable land, privacy, and proximity to Guanacaste’s top beach…
$305,000
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3 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Finca Los Pargos in Playa Negra offers the peaceful, spacious lifestyle you desire. Spanning…
$569,000
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3 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled within the tranquil embrace of a gated ecological community in Guanacaste, this stun…
$479,000
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4 bedroom house in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Nestled in the gated community of Las Ventanas de Playa Grande, El Roble 48 is a single-stor…
$945,000
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2 bedroom house in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Own a nearly finished modern home in tranquil San José de Pinilla. This 2-bedroom, 1-bath re…
$220,000
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover a rare opportunity in Pura Jungla, Playa Negra: a private 5,147 m² (1.27-acre) fenc…
$225,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Iguana Villas #7 – a beautifully maintained, fully furnished villa located just t…
$280,000
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3 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Experience the pinnacle of coastal luxury in this stunning tropical modern home, situated in…
$779,000
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3 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This property features a charming main home paired with a cozy rental unit, set amidst lush …
$699,000
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3 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Hidden in the tranquil enclave of Callejones, this modern 3-bedroom home invites a slower, n…
$445,000
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome in Colinas de Golf, a private gat…
$249,000
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4 bedroom house in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
REDUCED! Welcome to this two-story beach house situated in the heart of Playa Avellanas. …
$795,000
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4 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Private, versatile property in desirable Playa Negra, Guanacaste — minutes from secluded bea…
$395,000
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House 10 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
House 10 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Just 500 meters, a brief ten-minute walk, from the renowned surf break at Playa Negra, Paraí…
$1,49M
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4 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the epitome of thoughtful design and ecological living at Casa Almendro, one of Cos…
$595,000
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This charming Junquillal beach home is located just 500 meters from the beach and across fro…
$285,000
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Properties features in Canton de Santa Cruz, Costa Rica

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