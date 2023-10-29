Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Costa Rica
  3. Residential
  4. Canton Santa Cruz
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Canton Santa Cruz, Costa Rica

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
There is an idyllic white sand beach just two blocks from this villa - aptly named Playa Bla…
€402,071
Condo 2 bedrooms in Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Condo 2 bedrooms
Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled along the pristine coast of Guanacaste, a short drive north of Nosara and near the q…
€227,052
Condo 3 bedrooms in Canton Santa Cruz, Costa Rica
Condo 3 bedrooms
Canton Santa Cruz, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The La Perla building is the latest beach zone high rise structure to be constructed in Tama…
€708,591

Properties features in Canton Santa Cruz, Costa Rica

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir