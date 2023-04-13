Russia
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Established business
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Real estate for investment
Investment Properties for Sale in Volga Federal District, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
25
Nizhny Novgorod
22
Bor
1
Gorodets
1
Zolinskiy selsovet
1
Investment
Clear all
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 600 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 676,151
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
593 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 277,111
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
260 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 74,820
For sale separate building, authorized use of the café. There are commercial equipment table…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
160 m²
1/11 Floor
€ 276,003
For sale room, area 160 sq.m. Located on the 1st floor, 11th floor residential buildings. Ye…
Investment
Zolinskiy selsovet, Russia
80 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 22,158
Ready business store products. Good location. The first line of the track m7.
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
633 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 665,066
Ready-made rental business for sale - Tenant - "Bird" The building is one-story, with a tota…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
629 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 609,644
Ready-to-use rental - Tenant - "Bird" ( new format ), under: Nizhny Novgorod, ul. Dolzhanska…
Investment
Gorodets, Russia
498 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 152,965
For sale 2et. Brick non-residential building 497, 9 m2. in the historical part of the ancien…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
800 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,661,558
Premium office building for sale with an area of 800 square meters.m. The very center! 200…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 339 m²
1/22 Floor
€ 3,017,974
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
175 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 394,551
Commercial premises for sale 175 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.m.F…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
760 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,713,026
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
312 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 703,202
Commercial premises for sale 311, 9 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 339 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,017,974
Commercial premises for sale 1338, 6 sq.m. in LCD Atlant City.180,000 rub./sq.m. + VAT.High …
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
278 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 626,321
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
6 300 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,773,510
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
950 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 443,378
I will sell a separate building in the Sormov district, 3 floors, kitchen, all communication…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
348 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 193,978
For sale a free-use room of 348 sq.m. on the ground floor 9 a one-way building with a separa…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
186 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 277,111
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
88 m²
-1/4 Floor
€ 50,988
Thermal, heated room for sale, 5 rooms, red line, semi-pitewal with windows (windows in 4 -x…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 205,073
Separately standing buildings. Built on an investment project with an office appointment. Ar…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 698,320
The building is separate, the hotel, 3 floors, with repair, a complete hotel business, on th…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
80 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 49,880
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
256 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 254,942
Investment with Investments
Bor, Russia
1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 388,847
I sell a building separately standing 80% filled with tenants. 1, 2 floors are full of tenan…
