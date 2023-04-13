Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District

Commercial real estate in Volga Federal District, Russia

Saratov Oblast
55
Saratov
42
Engels
5
Bor
2
Gorodets
2
Bezymyanskoe selskoe poselenie
1
gorodskoe poselenie Volsk
1
Kstovo
1
Show more
125 properties total found
Commercialin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
33 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 35,470
Commercialin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
277 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 277,111
I offer for sale a commercial premises in the very center of the city!   At the moment…
Commercialin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
388 m² 1/16 Floor
€ 623,611
On sale are commercial premises for free use in the very center of Nizhny Novgorod.  Y…
Commercialin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
15 m²
€ 15,518
Parking space for sale in an underground parking lot of 16 square meters. m ( parking status…
Officein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
118 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 72,049
For sale is an office located on the ground floor of an administrative two-story separate bu…
Commercialin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m²
€ 27,711
Underground parking in the residential complex "Resident". Only when buying an apartment or …
Commercialin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
12 m²
€ 18,356
Underground parking in the residential complex "Resident". Only when buying an apartment or …
Commercialin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m²
€ 28,731
Underground parking in the residential complex "Resident". Only when buying an apartment or …
Commercialin Mihaleninskiy selsovet, Russia
Commercial
Mihaleninskiy selsovet, Russia
48 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,325
On sale is a commercial premises for free use, suitable for various activities, such as a st…
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 600 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 676,151
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
593 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 277,111
Officein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
113 m² Number of floors 5
€ 55,422
The very center of the city, near the embankment, NSTU. Light, spacious room, windows in the…
Commercialin Bor, Russia
Commercial
Bor, Russia
1 745 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 3,325,332
Sale of land 174359 sqm. Country category - Land of settlements. Permitted use - for the pla…
Commercialin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m²
€ 15,518
I will sell a machine-place in KM "Prim" 19, 5 m2 at ul. Malaya Yamskayakor. 11 pom. 2 on th…
Commercialin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
564 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 471,089
For sale separately standing modern building ( 2012 built ), located in the center of the Le…
Officein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
206 m² -1/5 Floor
€ 99,760
Office space for sale in the basement.   There are windows. The height of the room is 4 mete…
Commercialin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
72 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 78,700
Sale of a free-use room of 72 m., Located on the ground floor, on the red line with a separa…
Manufacturein Linda, Russia
Manufacture
Linda, Russia
300 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 75,374
The finished workshop is for sale, is mostly a separate building.  Former brewery. The …
Officein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 000 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,662,666
For sale a separate building with an area of 1000 sqm. is located on a plot of 3826 sqm. . E…
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
260 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 74,820
For sale separate building, authorized use of the café. There are commercial equipment table…
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
160 m² 1/11 Floor
€ 276,003
For sale room, area 160 sq.m. Located on the 1st floor, 11th floor residential buildings. Ye…
Investmentin Zolinskiy selsovet, Russia
Investment
Zolinskiy selsovet, Russia
80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,158
Ready business store products.   Good location. The first line of the track m7. 
Commercialin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
388 m² 2/16 Floor
€ 516,092
I will sell a commercial room for free use on the second floor in the center of Nizhny Novgo…
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
633 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 665,066
Ready-made rental business for sale - Tenant - "Bird" The building is one-story, with a tota…
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
629 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 609,644
Ready-to-use rental - Tenant - "Bird" ( new format ), under: Nizhny Novgorod, ul. Dolzhanska…
Commercialin Saratov, Russia
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
365 m²
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Commercialin Saratov, Russia
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
523 m²
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Commercialin Bezymyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial
Bezymyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
200 m²
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Commercialin Saratov, Russia
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
177 m²
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Officein Saratov, Russia
Office
Saratov, Russia
127 m²
Price on request
Office space for sale on the ground floor of a residential building in the city center. Clos…

Properties features in Volga Federal District, Russia

cheap
luxury
