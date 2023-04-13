Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Established business
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Commercial real estate in Volga Federal District, Russia
Saratov Oblast
55
Saratov
42
Engels
5
Bor
2
Gorodets
2
Bezymyanskoe selskoe poselenie
1
gorodskoe poselenie Volsk
1
Kstovo
1
Marx
1
Mihaleninskiy selsovet
1
Naberezhnye Chelny
1
Novouzensk
1
Oktyabrskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Privolzhskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Semyonov
1
Tatarstan
1
Tatischevskoe gorodskoe poselenie
1
Tatishchevo
1
Volsk
1
Zavolzhskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
125 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
33 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 35,470
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
277 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 277,111
I offer for sale a commercial premises in the very center of the city! At the moment…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
388 m²
1/16 Floor
€ 623,611
On sale are commercial premises for free use in the very center of Nizhny Novgorod. Y…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
15 m²
€ 15,518
Parking space for sale in an underground parking lot of 16 square meters. m ( parking status…
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
118 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 72,049
For sale is an office located on the ground floor of an administrative two-story separate bu…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m²
€ 27,711
Underground parking in the residential complex "Resident". Only when buying an apartment or …
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
12 m²
€ 18,356
Underground parking in the residential complex "Resident". Only when buying an apartment or …
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m²
€ 28,731
Underground parking in the residential complex "Resident". Only when buying an apartment or …
Commercial
Mihaleninskiy selsovet, Russia
48 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,325
On sale is a commercial premises for free use, suitable for various activities, such as a st…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 600 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 676,151
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
593 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 277,111
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
113 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 55,422
The very center of the city, near the embankment, NSTU. Light, spacious room, windows in the…
Commercial
Bor, Russia
1 745 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 3,325,332
Sale of land 174359 sqm. Country category - Land of settlements. Permitted use - for the pla…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m²
€ 15,518
I will sell a machine-place in KM "Prim" 19, 5 m2 at ul. Malaya Yamskayakor. 11 pom. 2 on th…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
564 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 471,089
For sale separately standing modern building ( 2012 built ), located in the center of the Le…
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
206 m²
-1/5 Floor
€ 99,760
Office space for sale in the basement. There are windows. The height of the room is 4 mete…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
72 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 78,700
Sale of a free-use room of 72 m., Located on the ground floor, on the red line with a separa…
Manufacture
Linda, Russia
300 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 75,374
The finished workshop is for sale, is mostly a separate building. Former brewery. The …
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 000 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,662,666
For sale a separate building with an area of 1000 sqm. is located on a plot of 3826 sqm. . E…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
260 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 74,820
For sale separate building, authorized use of the café. There are commercial equipment table…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
160 m²
1/11 Floor
€ 276,003
For sale room, area 160 sq.m. Located on the 1st floor, 11th floor residential buildings. Ye…
Investment
Zolinskiy selsovet, Russia
80 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 22,158
Ready business store products. Good location. The first line of the track m7.
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
388 m²
2/16 Floor
€ 516,092
I will sell a commercial room for free use on the second floor in the center of Nizhny Novgo…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
633 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 665,066
Ready-made rental business for sale - Tenant - "Bird" The building is one-story, with a tota…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
629 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 609,644
Ready-to-use rental - Tenant - "Bird" ( new format ), under: Nizhny Novgorod, ul. Dolzhanska…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
365 m²
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
523 m²
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Commercial
Bezymyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
200 m²
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
177 m²
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Office
Saratov, Russia
127 m²
Price on request
Office space for sale on the ground floor of a residential building in the city center. Clos…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Volga Federal District, Russia
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map