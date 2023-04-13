Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Offices

Offices for Sale in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Saint Petersburg
15
Office To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
90 m²
€ 210,604
Art. 41555366 Sale of the best office in the BC BASEL on the ground floor. Central distric…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
241 m²
€ 687,235
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
160 m²
€ 552,005
Art. 34799362 Dear customer! On sale non-residential premises in the very center of the cit…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
806 m²
€ 1,072,087
Art. 34626212 Good afternoon, dear Client! On sale office space for your company or for…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 848 m²
€ 5,118,351
Art. 34626497 ¡Good afternoon, dear customer! For sale 5 floors of office space for you…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
308 m²
€ 409,681
Art. 34625050 Good afternoon, dear Client! On sale office space for your company or for…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
498 m²
€ 662,406
Art. 34625398 Good afternoon, dear Client! On sale office space for your company or for…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
172 m²
€ 542,583
Art. 32263458 Unresidential premises on the top floor with high ceilings of 3.53 m on Nevsk…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
46 m²
€ 138,445
Art. 26174092 Kirov poviat. Commercial space for non-residential buildings. 750 meters from …
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
144 m²
€ 354,701
Art. 24245278 Fully equipped office space for sale in the historical center of St. Petersbur…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
92 m²
€ 176,243
Art. 16168158 Dear customers, a finished office building is offered to your attention. You c…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
95 m²
€ 365,787
Art. 3361244 Your attention is offered a commercial premises of 95 m2 of free use in the his…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
178 m²
€ 593,572
Art. 3359724 All the advantages of placing a house on Nevsky Prospekt are a place of attract…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
748 m²
€ 2,549,421
Art. 4877994 Separately standing two-story office building. Ready-made rental business (all …
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
244 m²
€ 399,040
Art. 3330440 Office for sale with a separate entrance from the promenade in a housing stock.…

Properties features in Saint Petersburg, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir