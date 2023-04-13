Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District

Commercial real estate in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Saint Petersburg
81
Pushkin
2
Pargolovo
1
Peterhof
1
85 properties total found
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
90 m²
€ 210,604
Art. 41555366 Sale of the best office in the BC BASEL on the ground floor. Central distric…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
114 m²
€ 415,667
Art. 41549735 2-level universal commercial premises with a separate entrance opposite Alexa…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
14 m²
€ 160,724
Art. 41549002 Universal non-residential compact room with a window and entrance from Lermon…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
552 m²
€ 653,982
Art. 41859842 Unique commercial premises with an anchor network tenant! "Hello, our dear …
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
55 m²
€ 230,556
Art. 41551303 Universal non-residential premises showcase windows and a separate entrance f…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
710 m²
€ 851,285
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
194 m²
€ 287,641
Art. 3334458 Spacious, quiet, double-sided apartment in the Center st. Mayakovsky. The hou…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
125 m²
€ 331,425
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 000 m²
€ 10,641,063
Art. 38055897 Hotel « Bagration » is located in the Central District of St. Petersburg on t…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
60 m²
€ 166,156
Art. 39234145 Dear customer! We offer to purchase a commercial premises of 60 square meters…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 776 m²
€ 1,662,666
Art. 41760721. A land plot with an indoor football complex in the prestigious Moscow region …
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 16 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 41,045
Sale of non-residential premises for free use near the Chernyshevskaya metro station ". Area…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
380 m²
€ 742,657
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 4 100 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 2,218,631
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 6 300 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 2,551,426
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3 900 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 2,107,700
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 5 230 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 2,606,892
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 7 200 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 4,991,920
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
31 m²
€ 166,156
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
78 m²
€ 256,111
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
241 m²
€ 687,235
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
102 m²
€ 239,424
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
89 m²
€ 166,267
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
115 m²
€ 387,845
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
111 m²
€ 149,862
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
142 m²
€ 520,969
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 684 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 477,006
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
160 m²
€ 552,005
Art. 34799362 Dear customer! On sale non-residential premises in the very center of the cit…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
116 m²
€ 217,809
Art. 33629862 Hello dear buyer! You have to sell commercial premises on the ground floor in…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
164 m²
€ 365,787
Art. 34800766 Dear customer! We present to your attention a finished business, an operati…

