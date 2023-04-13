Russia
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Established business
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Commercial real estate in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Saint Petersburg
86
Kaliningrad
46
Leningrad oblast
15
Baltiysk
2
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Pskov Oblast
2
Pushkin
2
Svetlogorsk
2
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie
2
Yanegskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Gatchina
1
gorodskoe poselenie Dno
1
Novoe Devyatkino
1
Pargolovo
1
Peterhof
1
Pionersky
1
Rahinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
1
Svetlyy
1
Vsevolozhsk
1
Vyborg
1
149 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
90 m²
€ 212,335
Art. 41555366 Sale of the best office in the BC BASEL on the ground floor. Central distric…
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
114 m²
€ 419,082
Art. 41549735 2-level universal commercial premises with a separate entrance opposite Alexa…
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
14 m²
€ 162,045
Art. 41549002 Universal non-residential compact room with a window and entrance from Lermon…
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
552 m²
€ 659,355
Art. 41859842 Unique commercial premises with an anchor network tenant! "Hello, our dear …
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
55 m²
€ 232,451
Art. 41551303 Universal non-residential premises showcase windows and a separate entrance f…
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
710 m²
€ 858,280
Art. 42018003 Commerce with an anchor network tenant" ! Favorable investment! Hello, our …
Commercial
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 3,353
Established business
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
397 m²
€ 391,143
Art. 41612999 We offer for sale a finished, active business. On one fenced landscaped area …
Commercial
Yanegskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 111,755
Art. 45955123. Land for any business! land destination of settlements permitted use of roads…
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
194 m²
€ 290,005
Art. 3334458 Spacious, quiet, double-sided apartment in the Center st. Mayakovsky. The hou…
Commercial
gorodskoe poselenie Dno, Russia
€ 39,114
For sale is the land ( cadastral number – 60:05:0092301:21 ), owned, with an area of 6.62 he…
Commercial
Pionersky, Russia
Number of floors 2
€ 115,108
Selling. Neukuren production base with an office in the city of Pionersky, Kaliningrad regio…
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
125 m²
€ 334,148
Art. 40712859 Dear customer! We offer to buy seven fully finished and already existing high…
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 000 m²
€ 10,728,495
Art. 38055897 Hotel « Bagration » is located in the Central District of St. Petersburg on t…
Established business
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
250 m²
€ 144,164
Art. 40542743 A DIFFERENT OPTION FOR the purchase of real estate that will delight you an…
Commercial
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
675 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 720,821
Art. 44584675. Offered for sale cottage complex ( recreation center ) « HALE »: Leningrad R…
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
60 m²
€ 167,521
Art. 39234145 Dear customer! We offer to purchase a commercial premises of 60 square meters…
Commercial
Baltiysk, Russia
Number of floors 1
€ 158,692
Business with pleasure! Agree, you often dreamed of settling on the seashore and conducting …
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/9 Floor
€ 60,236
Shopping room on the street Gaidar, 116 with a separate entrance of the building is located …
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 776 m²
€ 1,676,327
Art. 41760721. A land plot with an indoor football complex in the prestigious Moscow region …
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms
16 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 41,349
Sale of non-residential premises for free use near the Chernyshevskaya metro station ". Area…
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
73 m²
€ 141,080
Commercial
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1/6 Floor
€ 157,462
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/3 Floor
€ 29,056
Commercial
Baltiysk, Russia
1/3 Floor
€ 614,653
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/3 Floor
€ 223,510
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/4 Floor
€ 182,161
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/5 Floor
€ 111,755
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
3/5 Floor
€ 894,041
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
380 m²
€ 748,760
