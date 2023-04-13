Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Saint Petersburg
86
Kaliningrad
46
Leningrad oblast
15
Baltiysk
2
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Pskov Oblast
2
Pushkin
2
Svetlogorsk
2
149 properties total found
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
90 m²
€ 212,335
Art. 41555366 Sale of the best office in the BC BASEL on the ground floor. Central distric…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
114 m²
€ 419,082
Art. 41549735 2-level universal commercial premises with a separate entrance opposite Alexa…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
14 m²
€ 162,045
Art. 41549002 Universal non-residential compact room with a window and entrance from Lermon…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
552 m²
€ 659,355
Art. 41859842 Unique commercial premises with an anchor network tenant! "Hello, our dear …
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
55 m²
€ 232,451
Art. 41551303 Universal non-residential premises showcase windows and a separate entrance f…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
710 m²
€ 858,280
Art. 42018003 Commerce with an anchor network tenant" ! Favorable investment! Hello, our …
Commercialin Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 3,353
Established businessin Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Established business
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
397 m²
€ 391,143
Art. 41612999 We offer for sale a finished, active business. On one fenced landscaped area …
Commercialin Yanegskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial
Yanegskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 111,755
Art. 45955123. Land for any business! land destination of settlements permitted use of roads…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
194 m²
€ 290,005
Art. 3334458 Spacious, quiet, double-sided apartment in the Center st. Mayakovsky. The hou…
Commercialin gorodskoe poselenie Dno, Russia
Commercial
gorodskoe poselenie Dno, Russia
€ 39,114
For sale is the land ( cadastral number – 60:05:0092301:21 ), owned, with an area of 6.62 he…
Commercialin Pionersky, Russia
Commercial
Pionersky, Russia
Number of floors 2
€ 115,108
Selling. Neukuren production base with an office in the city of Pionersky, Kaliningrad regio…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
125 m²
€ 334,148
Art. 40712859 Dear customer! We offer to buy seven fully finished and already existing high…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 000 m²
€ 10,728,495
Art. 38055897 Hotel « Bagration » is located in the Central District of St. Petersburg on t…
Established businessin Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Established business
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
250 m²
€ 144,164
Art. 40542743 A DIFFERENT OPTION FOR the purchase of real estate that will delight you an…
Commercialin Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
675 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 720,821
Art. 44584675. Offered for sale cottage complex ( recreation center ) « HALE »: Leningrad R…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
60 m²
€ 167,521
Art. 39234145 Dear customer! We offer to purchase a commercial premises of 60 square meters…
Commercialin Baltiysk, Russia
Commercial
Baltiysk, Russia
Number of floors 1
€ 158,692
Business with pleasure! Agree, you often dreamed of settling on the seashore and conducting …
Commercialin Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/9 Floor
€ 60,236
Shopping room on the street Gaidar, 116 with a separate entrance of the building is located …
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 776 m²
€ 1,676,327
Art. 41760721. A land plot with an indoor football complex in the prestigious Moscow region …
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 16 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 41,349
Sale of non-residential premises for free use near the Chernyshevskaya metro station ". Area…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
73 m²
€ 141,080
Commercialin Svetlogorsk, Russia
Commercial
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1/6 Floor
€ 157,462
Commercialin Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/3 Floor
€ 29,056
Commercialin Baltiysk, Russia
Commercial
Baltiysk, Russia
1/3 Floor
€ 614,653
Commercialin Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/3 Floor
€ 223,510
Commercialin Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/4 Floor
€ 182,161
Commercialin Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/5 Floor
€ 111,755
Commercialin Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
3/5 Floor
€ 894,041
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
380 m²
€ 748,760

Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

cheap
luxury
