Shops for sale in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Shopin Pila, Poland
Shop
Pila, Poland
548 m²
€ 408,267
For sale, a utility building located only 500 m from the national road in the vicinity of th…
Shopin Gniezno, Poland
Shop
Gniezno, Poland
655 m²
€ 472,730
Shopin Obrzycko, Poland
Shop
Obrzycko, Poland
840 m²
€ 170,827
I offer for sale a complex of office and industrial buildings with huge potential, located o…
Shopin Bure, Poland
Shop
Bure, Poland
8 010 m²
€ 1,719,017
I suggest buying land with an area of 0.8010HA in the Greater Poland Voivodeship, Gniezno po…
Shopin Mosina, Poland
Shop
Mosina, Poland
890 m²
€ 642,483
ONLY THAT OFFER IN THE AREA! THE ONLY PROPERTY IN THIS AREA! The property consists of an off…
Shopin Psary Polskie, Poland
Shop
Psary Polskie, Poland
8 010 m²
€ 1,074,386
I suggest buying land with an area of 0.8010HA in the Greater Poland Voivodeship, Gniezno po…

