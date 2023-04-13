UAE
Realting.com
Poland
Greater Poland Voivodeship
Commercial real estate in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland
gmina Mosina
4
Mosina
4
Pila
4
gmina Wysoka
2
Gniezno
2
gmina Bialosliwie
1
gmina Brodnica
1
gmina Czerniejewo
1
gmina Czerwonak
1
gmina Komorniki
1
gmina Srem
1
gmina Strzalkowo
1
gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
1
gmina Wronki
1
gmina Wrzesnia
1
Kalisz
1
Lubon
1
Obrzycko
1
Srem
1
Wronki
1
53 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
100 m²
€ 42,975
Commercial
Wronki, Poland
980 m²
€ 1,257,031
Commercial
Kalisz, Poland
1 536 m²
€ 921,823
Commercial
Winiary, Poland
18 363 m²
€ 6,607,473
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
77 m²
€ 210,580
FOR READY SALE USE LOCAL FOR SERVICES / TABINETS / OFFICE WITH SURFACE 77.06 M2 IN SUPER LOC…
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
151 m²
€ 189,092
Commercial real estate
Mosina, Poland
410 m²
€ 407,192
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
97 m²
€ 117,968
I recommend the offer of a service premises located in the very center of Poznań at ul. Półw…
Commercial
Bialosliwie, Poland
5 446 m²
€ 322,316
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
34 m²
€ 36,529
For sale a commercial and service premises located in Poznań at ul. Radiant 100A DESCRIPTION…
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
2 200 m²
€ 2,138,028
Property for sale built in a hotel facility and a single-family house. In the local developm…
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
390 m²
€ 535,044
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
72 m²
€ 171,687
I recommend buying a modern place with an area of 72 m2, in the most fashionable district of…
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
47 m²
€ 70,695
Are you looking for real estate for business? Or maybe an investment cashier for further ren…
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
90 m²
€ 116,034
OCCASION for entry into the gastronomy, even if you have no experience in it! For sale ( als…
Commercial
Mosina, Poland
320 m²
€ 279,340
Good morning, for sale a commercial premises with a residential and office part. With the fr…
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
45 m²
€ 106,364
Near the city center, in the complex of modern blocks on the fashionable Poznań Polanka Dist…
Shop
Pila, Poland
548 m²
€ 408,267
For sale, a utility building located only 500 m from the national road in the vicinity of th…
Commercial
Strzalkowo, Poland
607 m²
€ 644,631
For sale a building that houses a private kindergarten and nursery operating for 10 years ( …
Commercial
Srem, Poland
2 460 m²
€ 838,021
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
31 m²
€ 79,934
Shop
Gniezno, Poland
655 m²
€ 472,730
Commercial
Czerwonak, Poland
64 m²
€ 30,083
Commercial
Chalawy, Poland
821 m²
€ 623,144
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
37 m²
€ 25,570
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
1 000 m²
€ 838,021
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
56 m²
€ 72,843
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
38 m²
€ 58,017
Commercial
Pila, Poland
805 m²
€ 569,424
Commercial
Pila, Poland
73 m²
€ 85,091
