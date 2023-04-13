Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship

Commercial real estate in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

gmina Mosina
4
Mosina
4
Pila
4
gmina Wysoka
2
Gniezno
2
gmina Bialosliwie
1
gmina Brodnica
1
gmina Czerniejewo
1
Show more
53 properties total found
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
100 m²
€ 42,975
Commercialin Wronki, Poland
Commercial
Wronki, Poland
980 m²
€ 1,257,031
Commercialin Kalisz, Poland
Commercial
Kalisz, Poland
1 536 m²
€ 921,823
Commercialin Winiary, Poland
Commercial
Winiary, Poland
18 363 m²
€ 6,607,473
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
77 m²
€ 210,580
FOR READY SALE USE LOCAL FOR SERVICES / TABINETS / OFFICE WITH SURFACE 77.06 M2 IN SUPER LOC…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
151 m²
€ 189,092
Commercial real estatein Mosina, Poland
Commercial real estate
Mosina, Poland
410 m²
€ 407,192
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
97 m²
€ 117,968
I recommend the offer of a service premises located in the very center of Poznań at ul. Półw…
Commercialin Bialosliwie, Poland
Commercial
Bialosliwie, Poland
5 446 m²
€ 322,316
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
34 m²
€ 36,529
For sale a commercial and service premises located in Poznań at ul. Radiant 100A DESCRIPTION…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
2 200 m²
€ 2,138,028
Property for sale built in a hotel facility and a single-family house. In the local developm…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
390 m²
€ 535,044
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
72 m²
€ 171,687
I recommend buying a modern place with an area of 72 m2, in the most fashionable district of…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
47 m²
€ 70,695
Are you looking for real estate for business? Or maybe an investment cashier for further ren…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
90 m²
€ 116,034
OCCASION for entry into the gastronomy, even if you have no experience in it! For sale ( als…
Commercialin Mosina, Poland
Commercial
Mosina, Poland
320 m²
€ 279,340
Good morning, for sale a commercial premises with a residential and office part. With the fr…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
45 m²
€ 106,364
Near the city center, in the complex of modern blocks on the fashionable Poznań Polanka Dist…
Shopin Pila, Poland
Shop
Pila, Poland
548 m²
€ 408,267
For sale, a utility building located only 500 m from the national road in the vicinity of th…
Commercialin Strzalkowo, Poland
Commercial
Strzalkowo, Poland
607 m²
€ 644,631
For sale a building that houses a private kindergarten and nursery operating for 10 years ( …
Commercialin Srem, Poland
Commercial
Srem, Poland
2 460 m²
€ 838,021
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
31 m²
€ 79,934
Shopin Gniezno, Poland
Shop
Gniezno, Poland
655 m²
€ 472,730
Commercialin Czerwonak, Poland
Commercial
Czerwonak, Poland
64 m²
€ 30,083
Commercialin Chalawy, Poland
Commercial
Chalawy, Poland
821 m²
€ 623,144
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
37 m²
€ 25,570
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
1 000 m²
€ 838,021
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
56 m²
€ 72,843
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
38 m²
€ 58,017
Commercialin Pila, Poland
Commercial
Pila, Poland
805 m²
€ 569,424
Commercialin Pila, Poland
Commercial
Pila, Poland
73 m²
€ 85,091

Properties features in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir