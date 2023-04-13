Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Komarom-Esztergom, Hungary

Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
147 m²
€ 261,189
New office-room (147 nms, szerkezetkész) salesman on XIII.kerület popular part! Technology …
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
82 m²
€ 124,586
13. circumference Újlipótvárosban for an office perfect the 82 nm ones to be renewed at Marg…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
117 m² 1 Floor
€ 221,758
Onto selling offer Újlipótvárosban with a floor-space of 117 nm, 3 + 1 half room, 1. upstair…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
210 m²
€ 351,442
IRODAHELYISÉG ELADÓ, VIII.kerület Tisztviselő telep are with new building on his part! GOOD…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
341 m²
€ 543,809
Exklúzív we offer an office complex for sale at the small underground, nearly hosszáféréssel…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
59 m²
€ 85,225
Onto a purchase offer, Budapest IV. his circumference,near Újpest Városközpont, with a techn…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
80 m²
€ 92,789
80 M2 real estates are for sale on the ground floor of a modern building. Great opportunity …
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
592 m²
€ 1,512,489
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
262 m²
€ 678,328
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
216 m²
€ 497,288
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
83 m²
€ 137,270
Great lokáció, beside a busy road, you are a real estate looking out on a street, a distingu…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
114 m²
€ 336,873
Budapest II. his circumference Dunaparton Prémium quality office salesman on the 4. level of…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
129 m²
€ 206,640
XIII. Újlipótvárosban Visegrádi utca, Balzac utca crossroads 129 m2 of selling member of the…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
99 m²
€ 240,623
In the swarming downtown's heart, on Petőfi and Párizsi utca pole being, in a circular galle…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
108 m²
€ 251,854
Bp. his 3. circumference in Kolosy tér vicinity salesman it 108nm-es inside two level ones, …
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
269 m²
€ 433,943
I. in circumference, quiet, a resumed, sunny, street side office, at which TÁGAS TÉR is, wai…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
39 m²
€ 103,090
Margit körút nearly, street side, 39nm-es shop salesman
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
118 m²
€ 227,303
Near Lehel tér with special forming nappali+2 room, 118nm-es, flat looking out on a quiet in…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
181 m²
€ 330,623
Lehel near space underground inner two-storey one with special forming, 181 nm offices sales…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
83 m²
€ 137,530
A basement worked up for an office in Lipótváros looks for his customer together with a tena…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
157 m²
€ 218,119
OFFICE TO BE RENEWED FOR SALE RÓZSA HILL IN A FORK PARK!
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
80 m²
€ 183,680
Downtown office you are suitable for a gallery with two entrances providing 80m2 -es with im…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
69 m²
€ 118,244
On Old Buda in Föld utcában close to Bécsi úthoz, salesman it 69 M2 ones, 2 room ones, curre…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
81 m²
€ 174,473
In 5. district Vitkovics utcában it a publisher was being built in 2012 in marble casing hou…
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
186 m²
€ 160,720
Good traffic, multi-faceted exploitable, business and office-room salesman X. in circumference
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
1 467 m²
€ 385,727
Excellent investment opportunity! They rent all offices currently! Salesman the 16.kerület …
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
121 m²
€ 229,370
Ferencváros is an one with a good arrangement selling in Gizella Parkban on his popular and …
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
112 m²
€ 192,915
Perfect site - calm neighbourhood, investment of stable value! GOOD PARKING OPPORTUNITY ON …
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
75 m²
€ 129,167
Perfect site - calm neighbourhood, investment of stable value! GOOD PARKING OPPORTUNITY ON …
Officein Budapest, Hungary
Office
Budapest, Hungary
67 m²
€ 121,458
Ferencváros is an one with a good arrangement selling in Gizella Parkban on his popular and …

