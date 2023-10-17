Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Attica, Greece

Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 419 m²
€770,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
€500,000
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 860 m²
€790,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 340 m²
For sale building of 340 sq.m in Athens. The building is located on 4 levels. The ground flo…
€630,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale building of 240 sq.m in Athens. The building is located on 4 levels. The ground flo…
€620,000
Hotel 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 288 m²
For sale building with an area of 288 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…
€340,000
Hotel 3 bedrooms with parking, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 3 bedrooms with parking, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 316 m²
For sale building with an area of 316 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 4 levels. T…
€950,000
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 1 386 m²
It is offered for sale a nine-story office building with an area of 1.386 sq.m. The building…
€2,10M
Hotel with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 600 m²
The building is located in the Polygono area. Analysis of the property of the premises. Base…
€1,05M
Hotel 5 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale building with an area of 200 sq.m in Athens. The building is located at 3 levels. T…
€480,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale building with an area of 300 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…
€1,05M
Hotel 6 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
For sale building with an area of 500 sq.m in Athens. The building is located at 4 levels. T…
€800,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale building with an area of 350 sq.m in Athens. The building is located at 3 levels. T…
€655,000
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 999 m²
For sale building with an area of 999 sq.m in Athens. For sale building with a total area of…
€1,000,000
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 810 m²
For sale building with an area of 810 sq.m in Athens. The facility has heating. The building…
€1,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 380 m²
The building is located in the Piraeus district. The building is preserved
€575,000
Hotel with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 560 m²
The building is located in the Marusi area
€600,000
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 391 m²
Five-story office building for sale . The building consists of five office rooms. The buildi…
€617,000
Hotel with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 580 m²
We offer for sale a 5-storey hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. consisting of 10 luxury apartme…
€1,45M
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 478 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel with an area of 478 square meters.m. on the island of Egina, …
€2,00M
Hotel with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 955 m²
A boutique hotel is offered for sale in one of the most picturesque areas of Athens, in the …
€6,50M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 1600 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of t…
€4,80M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 800 m²
It is offered for sale a three-story hotel 800sq.m in the town of Ceci in Attica. The hotel …
€1,30M
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 2 200 m²
Location: Glyfada ( Southern suburbs ) Athens Riviera Center, 300 meters from the beach with…
€25,00M
Hotel with parking, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel with parking, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 4 022 m²
For sale a hotel with a total area of 4.022 square meters. The 84-room hotel is located in c…
€11,00M
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 2 415 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel 2.415 sq.m which consists of 48 double rooms with its own bal…
€2,10M
Hotel with parking, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel with parking, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Offered for sale hotel in the center of Athens. The hotel consists of 6 floors. On the groun…
€3,00M
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 5 655 m²
It is offered for sale a 3-star hotel in the center of Athens. The hotel consists of 8 floor…
€6,00M
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 1 300 m²
For sale first-class hotel with a thermal hospital with all necessary equipment. On the grou…
€6,80M
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale building with an area of 266 sq.m in Athens. Real estate for sale furnished
€430,000

