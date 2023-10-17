UAE
Commercial
Greece
Attica
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Attica, Greece
Municipality of Athens
58
Athens
16
Piraeus
3
Hotel
Clear all
65 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
419 m²
€770,000
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
220 m²
€500,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
860 m²
€790,000
Recommend
Hotel 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7
340 m²
For sale building of 340 sq.m in Athens. The building is located on 4 levels. The ground flo…
€630,000
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
240 m²
For sale building of 240 sq.m in Athens. The building is located on 4 levels. The ground flo…
€620,000
Recommend
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
288 m²
For sale building with an area of 288 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…
€340,000
Recommend
Hotel 3 bedrooms with parking, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
316 m²
For sale building with an area of 316 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 4 levels. T…
€950,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 386 m²
It is offered for sale a nine-story office building with an area of 1.386 sq.m. The building…
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
600 m²
The building is located in the Polygono area. Analysis of the property of the premises. Base…
€1,05M
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
200 m²
For sale building with an area of 200 sq.m in Athens. The building is located at 3 levels. T…
€480,000
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
300 m²
For sale building with an area of 300 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…
€1,05M
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
6
500 m²
For sale building with an area of 500 sq.m in Athens. The building is located at 4 levels. T…
€800,000
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
6
350 m²
For sale building with an area of 350 sq.m in Athens. The building is located at 3 levels. T…
€655,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
999 m²
For sale building with an area of 999 sq.m in Athens. For sale building with a total area of…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
810 m²
For sale building with an area of 810 sq.m in Athens. The facility has heating. The building…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
380 m²
The building is located in the Piraeus district. The building is preserved
€575,000
Recommend
Hotel with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
560 m²
The building is located in the Marusi area
€600,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
391 m²
Five-story office building for sale . The building consists of five office rooms. The buildi…
€617,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
580 m²
We offer for sale a 5-storey hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. consisting of 10 luxury apartme…
€1,45M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
478 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel with an area of 478 square meters.m. on the island of Egina, …
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
955 m²
A boutique hotel is offered for sale in one of the most picturesque areas of Athens, in the …
€6,50M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 600 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 1600 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of t…
€4,80M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
800 m²
It is offered for sale a three-story hotel 800sq.m in the town of Ceci in Attica. The hotel …
€1,30M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 200 m²
Location: Glyfada ( Southern suburbs ) Athens Riviera Center, 300 meters from the beach with…
€25,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 022 m²
For sale a hotel with a total area of 4.022 square meters. The 84-room hotel is located in c…
€11,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 415 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel 2.415 sq.m which consists of 48 double rooms with its own bal…
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 000 m²
Offered for sale hotel in the center of Athens. The hotel consists of 6 floors. On the groun…
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 655 m²
It is offered for sale a 3-star hotel in the center of Athens. The hotel consists of 8 floor…
€6,00M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 300 m²
For sale first-class hotel with a thermal hospital with all necessary equipment. On the grou…
€6,80M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Athens, Greece
1
266 m²
1
For sale building with an area of 266 sq.m in Athens. Real estate for sale furnished
€430,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
