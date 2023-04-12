Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Athens, Greece

alimos
1
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Warehouse 2 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Warehouse 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
€ 74,000
Property Code: 3-1122 - Shop FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Dimarcheiou for €74.000 . This 100 sq. …
Warehouse 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 99,000
Property Code: 3-1108 - Shop FOR SALE in Sikies Agioi Theodoroi for €99.000 . This 115 sq. m…
Warehouse 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 42,000
Property Code: 3-1099 - Shop FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Fillipou for €42.000 . This 78 sq. m. …
Warehouse 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 27,000
Property Code: 3-958 - Shop FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Dimarcheiou for €27.000 . This 42 sq. m.…
Warehouse 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 120,000
Property Code: 3-957 - Shop FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Vosporos for €120.000. This 104 sq. m. S…
Warehouse 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
85 m²
€ 30,000
Property Code: 1533 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Storage Space of total surface 85 sq…
Warehouse 8 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Warehouse 8 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 620,000
Code: 1146 - Sepolia For sale Warehouse of total surface of 1500 sq.m. 3 levels. It consists…

Properties features in Athens, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir