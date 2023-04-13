Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Czech Republic

Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
5 918 m²
€ 2,650,000
Czech Republic Mlada-Boleslav, 65 km from Prague Nursing House (rent. 6 % per annum) Two-sto…
Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
2 600 m²
€ 4,500,000
Czech Republic.Prague Building for the club, casino, restaurant, hotel Magnificent building …
Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
3 640 m²
€ 9,500,000
Czech Republic.Prague Class A Business Center in the center of Prague Awesomely beautiful, c…
Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
1 250 m²
€ 2,400,000
Czech Republic.Prague Income House in Prague-2 Income House after complete reconstruction in…
Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
1 700 m²
€ 2,400,000
Czech Republic. Prague Two profitable houses in Prague-2 Two profitable houses for reconstru…
Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
2 811 m²
€ 4,100,000
Czech Republic.Prague Camping House / Hotel in Prague-2 Building for reconstruction in the c…
Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
2 800 m²
€ 4,800,000
Czech Republic. Prague Income House in Prague-3 Excellent offer for investors! Income house …
Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
1 412 m²
€ 1,490,000
Czech Republic. Prague Income building and land Offer for investors! For rent, + land 0.5 he…

