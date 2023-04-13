Czech Republic
Realting.com
Czech Republic
Profitable houses
Apartment buildings for sale in Czech Republic
8 properties total found
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
5 918 m²
€ 2,650,000
Czech Republic Mlada-Boleslav, 65 km from Prague Nursing House (rent. 6 % per annum) Two-sto…
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
2 600 m²
€ 4,500,000
Czech Republic.Prague Building for the club, casino, restaurant, hotel Magnificent building …
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
3 640 m²
€ 9,500,000
Czech Republic.Prague Class A Business Center in the center of Prague Awesomely beautiful, c…
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
1 250 m²
€ 2,400,000
Czech Republic.Prague Income House in Prague-2 Income House after complete reconstruction in…
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
1 700 m²
€ 2,400,000
Czech Republic. Prague Two profitable houses in Prague-2 Two profitable houses for reconstru…
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
2 811 m²
€ 4,100,000
Czech Republic.Prague Camping House / Hotel in Prague-2 Building for reconstruction in the c…
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
2 800 m²
€ 4,800,000
Czech Republic. Prague Income House in Prague-3 Excellent offer for investors! Income house …
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
1 412 m²
€ 1,490,000
Czech Republic. Prague Income building and land Offer for investors! For rent, + land 0.5 he…
